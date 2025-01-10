Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.39
83.39
83.39
49.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,130.93
880.01
788
604.94
Net Worth
1,214.32
963.4
871.39
654.17
Minority Interest
Debt
8.06
3.57
99.39
281.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.45
Total Liabilities
1,222.38
966.97
970.78
936.54
Fixed Assets
362.16
213.53
192.01
190.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
524.92
297.93
226.58
227.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.75
28.56
29.27
Networking Capital
233.77
247.12
517.41
478.17
Inventories
215.43
285.69
217.66
18.36
Inventory Days
634.96
1,586.35
Sundry Debtors
103.6
89.41
114.84
0
Debtor Days
335.01
0
Other Current Assets
100.1
79.34
309.64
504.41
Sundry Creditors
-18.88
-13.24
-11.97
-8.36
Creditor Days
34.91
722.32
Other Current Liabilities
-166.48
-194.08
-112.76
-36.24
Cash
100.8
207.65
6.2
10.56
Total Assets
1,222.37
966.98
970.76
936.53
