Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
615.23
437.05
228.24
73.21
240.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
615.23
437.05
228.24
73.21
240.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.62
0.77
1.01
10.07
1.35
Total Income
618.85
437.82
229.25
83.28
241.92
Total Expenditure
141.18
286.38
146.2
146.76
283.59
PBIDT
477.67
151.44
83.05
-63.48
-41.67
Interest
2.84
11.84
29.69
58.31
62.83
PBDT
474.83
139.61
53.36
-121.8
-104.5
Depreciation
4.56
1.93
1.25
1.26
1.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
120.39
47.3
0
10.95
2.41
Deferred Tax
1.97
27.64
6.72
-29.29
-20.25
Reported Profit After Tax
347.9
62.73
45.4
-104.72
-88.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
9.15
-0.02
-0.02
0.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
347.9
53.58
45.41
-104.7
-88.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
347.9
53.58
45.41
-104.7
-88.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.72
7.52
8.78
-21.27
-17.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
83.39
83.39
51.69
49.23
49.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.64
34.65
36.38
-86.7
-17.32
PBDTM(%)
77.17
31.94
23.37
-166.37
-43.43
PATM(%)
56.54
14.35
19.89
-143.04
-36.65
