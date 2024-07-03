iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,328.65
(3.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

615.23

437.05

228.24

73.21

240.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

615.23

437.05

228.24

73.21

240.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.62

0.77

1.01

10.07

1.35

Total Income

618.85

437.82

229.25

83.28

241.92

Total Expenditure

141.18

286.38

146.2

146.76

283.59

PBIDT

477.67

151.44

83.05

-63.48

-41.67

Interest

2.84

11.84

29.69

58.31

62.83

PBDT

474.83

139.61

53.36

-121.8

-104.5

Depreciation

4.56

1.93

1.25

1.26

1.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

120.39

47.3

0

10.95

2.41

Deferred Tax

1.97

27.64

6.72

-29.29

-20.25

Reported Profit After Tax

347.9

62.73

45.4

-104.72

-88.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

9.15

-0.02

-0.02

0.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

347.9

53.58

45.41

-104.7

-88.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

347.9

53.58

45.41

-104.7

-88.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

41.72

7.52

8.78

-21.27

-17.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

83.39

83.39

51.69

49.23

49.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

77.64

34.65

36.38

-86.7

-17.32

PBDTM(%)

77.17

31.94

23.37

-166.37

-43.43

PATM(%)

56.54

14.35

19.89

-143.04

-36.65

