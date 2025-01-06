Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
-45.95
-71.14
67.04
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.72
-2.07
-2.55
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.96
7.86
-27.97
Working capital
92.45
-141.67
-196.81
119.03
Other operating items
Operating
90.52
-190.31
-262.16
155.54
Capital expenditure
1.97
-13.33
1.41
0.4
Free cash flow
92.49
-203.64
-260.75
155.95
Equity raised
1,427.05
1,303.72
1,432.95
1,376.08
Investing
-1.04
22.2
2.46
-2.5
Financing
-49.17
34.07
-19.79
125.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
8.86
Net in cash
1,469.33
1,156.34
1,154.86
1,664.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.