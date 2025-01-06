iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,246.85
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ganesh Housing FINANCIALS

Ganesh Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

-45.95

-71.14

67.04

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.72

-2.07

-2.55

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.96

7.86

-27.97

Working capital

92.45

-141.67

-196.81

119.03

Other operating items

Operating

90.52

-190.31

-262.16

155.54

Capital expenditure

1.97

-13.33

1.41

0.4

Free cash flow

92.49

-203.64

-260.75

155.95

Equity raised

1,427.05

1,303.72

1,432.95

1,376.08

Investing

-1.04

22.2

2.46

-2.5

Financing

-49.17

34.07

-19.79

125.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

8.86

Net in cash

1,469.33

1,156.34

1,154.86

1,664.29

