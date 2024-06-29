|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|11
|110
|Final
|The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- per Equity Share of Rs. I 0/- each ( 110 %) to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023 - 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024 The record date i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024 has been fixed for ascertaining entitlement for the payment of Dividend, if approved at the AGM. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 14 ,2024 had recommended a Dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (110%) subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM The Company has fixed Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining entitlement for the payment of Dividend is Friday, August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
