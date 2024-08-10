|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024 The Thirty Third (33rd) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)
