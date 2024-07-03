Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd Summary

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. The company had developed more than 15 million sq ft residential space and today, they are among the top developers of real estate in the city of Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the leading developers of real estate in Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of Residential, commercial and infrastructure projects in and around Ahmedabad. They are developing several projects in the Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, SEZs, Integrated Townships and Retail segment of Ahmedabad real estate market.In financial year 1996-97, the company reduced the non-fund based activities and concentrated only on fund-based activities. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company changed their name from Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to Ganesh Corporation Ltd. Also, Sunrise Fincap Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during the same financial year.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the project, namely Ratnam and during the year 2003-04, they completed two projects, namely Maniratnam and Maniratnam - II. During the year 2004-05, the company signed a MoU with the Government of Gujarat under Vibrant Gujarat for setting up International Pharma and Biotech Park at Changodar - Matoda, Ahmedabad and they completed this project during the year 2005-06.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a MoU with Government of Gujarat for setting up a Special Economic Zone for IT and ITES at Chharodi and in February 2007, they signed another MoU with Government of Gujarat for establishing Integrated Township under the banner of Smart City at Godhavi village, in Sanand. The company forayed into commercial space during the year, by setting up Ganesh Plaza-I and II.During the year 2007-08, the five companies Ramasagar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Nachiket Properties Pvt Ltd, Manjari (Thaltej) Complex Pvt Ltd, Shaharsh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Ganesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2006. And Ganesh Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd and Yash Organiser Pvt Ltd became wholly owned subsidiaries of the company during the same year. Ganesh Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd is in the process of setting up an integrated township near Ognaj in Ahmedabad on 210 acres of land. The company has entered into joint venture agreement with private equity player, namely Monsoon India Infrastructure Direct II Ltd. Yash Organiser is constructing Commercial Shopping Mall at Ahmedabad in the name of GLOMAX.The Company is in the process of setting up a Golf township on 450 acres of land situated at Godhavi in Ahmedabad. Also, three residential projects namely, Shangri-La, Shangri-La-II and Mahalaya-II are being implemented in full swing. The company is implementing a project, namely Mallmax with the total cost of Rs 342.29 million at Paldi. Also, they are implementing two residential projects, namely Maple County and Suyojan.In 2008-09 Company launched a residential project for construction of 208 apartments and 13 shops in Paldi which costed Rs. 40 crores. During the year 2008-09, Ganesh Infrastructure (India) Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary. During the year 2009-10, the Company launched 3 projects for construction of Residential Complexes, Suyojan, Maple County and Maple County 2. Suyojan Project was launched for construction of 96 apartments near Bhagwat Vidhyaphit, Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway, Ahmedabad. Further, Maple County Project was rolled out for construction of 192 apartments at Shilaj, Ahmedabad. Another project, Maple County 2 was launched for construction of 192 apartments near the said locations. Gatil Properties Pvt Ltd became a Subsidiary of the Company. During the year 2010-11, Mahalaya-2 scheme for construction of 56 bungalows was completed and the possessions of the said bungalows were given to the Prospective Acquirers. The construction of 764 units of SATVA, SUYOJAN, MAPLE COUNTY, MAPLE COUNTY-2 and SHANGRI-LA was in full swing. Company started giving possessions of some units in SATVA scheme. For completion of these projects the Company recruited professionals from different discipline. Latest methods for construction were also applied. Further, it conceived various projects to be rolled out in the current financial year. During the year 2010-11, Yash Organiser Private Limited rolled out Commercial Project in a posh locality called Memnagar under the name and style of GCP Business Centre. Moreover, Shaily Infrastructure Private Limited became Subsidiary of Company w.e.f. 19th May, 2011 and Maheshwari (Thaltej) Private Limited became Subsidiary of Company w.e.f. 21st July, 2011.Satva Commercial Project was launched in 2011-12. The Company subsidiary, Yash Organiser Private Limited completed Commercial Project in a posh locality called Memnagar under the name and style of GCP Business Centre. Essem Infra Private Limited became the Subsidiary Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2015. The Companys subsidiary namely Essem Infra Private Limited has launched a residential project under the name of Maple Tree Garden Homes which is in full swing. Further, the said Company have launched other projects like Maple Trade Centre and Maple Shopola for providing office space and retail shops with total sale able areas of 3,41,147 sq. ft.. and 1,33,883 sq. ft. respectively.During the year 2017-18 Shaily Infrastructure Private Limited and Yash Organiser Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of Company w.e.f. 30th January, 2018 and 14th February, 2018 respectively. During the year 2018-19 two projects viz. Maple Tree and Maple Trade Centre, Near Surdhara Circle, Sal Hospital Road, Thaltej, Ahmedabad were completed by one of the subsidiary company Essem Infra Private Limited. Maheshwari (Thaltej) Complex Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 29th June, 2018.During the year 2020-21, the Company launched Malabar County - III Project situated at Village Tragad, Ahmedabad, comprising of 288 residential units with a total area of 198514 sq. ft. During the year 2021-22, the Company had launched Residential Project called Malabar Exotica situated at village Tragad, B/h Nirma University, Ahmedabad, which comprised of 224 residential units with a total area of 220962 sq. ft. Million Minds Techspace Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company effective from 25th October, 2021.During the year 2021-22, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sulabh Realty Private Limited, Malvika Estate Private Limited and Gitanjali Infrastructure Private Limited with the Company, became effective from 01 April, 2021.