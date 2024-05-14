TO THE MEMBERS OF:

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Investment in subsidiaries - projects (as described in note 4 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries: The carrying amount of the investments in subsidiaries held at cost less impairment represents 37.29% of the Companys total assets respectively. Our audit procedures to assess recoverability included the following: The Company has investments in subsidiaries. These investments are carried at cost less any diminution in value of such investments. The investments are analyzed for impairment at each reporting date by comparing the carrying value of investments in the Companys books with the net assets of the relevant subsidiaries balance sheet. Further, the Company assesses the projected cash flows of the real estate projects in these underlying entities. This involves significant estimates and judgment, due to the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future cash flows. There is significant judgment in estimating the timing of the cash flows and the relevant discount rate. • Comparing the carrying amount of investments in the Companys books, with the net asset balance in the relevant audited/unaudited balance sheet of subsidiaries. This is to identify if their net assets (being an approximation of their minimum recoverable amount) were more than their carrying amount; The company has three subsidiaries. Considering the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgment, this is considered a key audit matter. • For the investments where the carrying amount exceeded the Companys share in net asset value, we compared the carrying amount of the investment with the projected cash flows and profitability. This is based on approved business plans of the subsidiaries; and • Considering the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investment in subsidiaries. • The company has three subsidiaries. Two subsidiaries are profit- making, and the question of impairment does not arise. The third subsidiary was incorporated only three years ago, and it has not started any commercial activity and does not have any fixed assets. Inventories - projects (as described in note 8 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Assessment of net realisable value (NRV) of inventories: Our audit procedures to assess the net realisable value (NRV) of inventories included the following: Inventories on construction of residential units comprising ongoing and completed projects, initiated but not launched projects and land stock represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets. • Enquiry with the Companys personnel to understand the basis of computation and justification for the estimated recoverable amounts of the unsold units ("the NRV assessment"); The Company recognises profit on the sale of each commercial & residential unit concerning the overall profit margin depending upon the total cost incurred on the project. A project comprises multiple units, the construction of which is carried out over several years. The recognition of profit for the sale of a unit is therefore dependent on the estimate of future selling prices and construction costs. Further, estimation uncertainty and exposure to cyclicality exist within long-term projects. Forecasts of future sales are dependent on market conditions, which can be difficult to predict and be influenced by political and economic factors. • Assessing the Companys valuation methodology for the key estimates, data inputs and assumptions adopted in the valuation. This involved comparing expected average selling prices with published data such as recently transacted prices for similar properties located in the nearby vicinity of each project and the sales budget maintained by the Company; Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories and the involvement of significant estimation and judgement in assessment of NRV, this is considered as a key audit matter. • While analyzing the expected average selling price, we have performed a sensitivity analysis on the selling price and compared this to the budgeted cost; • For our samples, obtained the fair valuation reports of such land parcels for assessing the valuation methodology, key estimates and assumptions adopted in the valuation; and • Verifying the NRV assessment and comparing the estimated construction costs to complete each development with the Companys updated budgets; • Obtaining a Register Valuers certificate for a vast track of property becomes an extremely costly proposition for estimating NRV & hence, other methods are used. Land advances - refer note 12 to the standalone financial statements Assessment of recoverability of land advances. Land advance represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures to assess the recoverability of land advances included the following: The land advance represents the amount paid towards the procurement of land parcels to be used in the future for the construction of commercial & residential projects. These advances are carried at cost less impairment losses. These land advances will be converted into land parcels as per the terms of the underlying contracts under which these land advances have been given. • Enquiry with the Companys personnel on the process of providing land advances and test of key controls over such land advances paid during the year; The carrying value of advances is tested for recoverability by the Company by comparing the valuation of land parcels in the same area for which land advances have been given. Considering the quantum of the amount carrying value of land advances to the total assets of the Company and significant estimates and judgments involved in assessing the recoverability of land advances, this has been considered a key audit matter. • Enquiry with the Companys personnel also covered obtaining reasons for the long-standing land advances and understanding the Companys plan for conversion of the land advances to land stock; • For our samples, verified the underlying agreements or memorandum of understanding in possession of the Company, based on which land advances were given, to assess the Companys rights over the land parcels is subject; • For our samples, obtained the fair valuation reports of such land parcels for assessing the valuation methodology, key estimates, and assumptions adopted in the valuation.; and • For our samples, verified the Jantri rates values for the area in which these land parcels are situated. Revenue recognition for real estate projects (as described in note 30(1.11) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company applies Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for recognition of revenue from real estate projects, which is being recognised at a point in time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset. Our audit procedures included: Considering the application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment in identifying performance obligations and determining when ‘control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer, the same has been considered a key audit matter. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115. • Obtained and understood revenue recognition process including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the asset underlying the performance obligation to the customer. • Read the legal opinion obtained by the Company to determine the point in time at which the control is transferred in accordance with the underlying agreements. • Tested, revenue-related transactions with the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised. • Assessed the revenue-related disclosures included in Note 30(1.11) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including direct and indirect tax matters. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: Refer to Note 44 to the financial statements. • Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; and • We along with our internal tax experts – Read and analysed select key correspondences, external legal opinions/consultations by management for key uncertain tax positions; Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; and Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the consolidated financial statement, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, We give in the Annexure – A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and beliefs were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examinations of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors and on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure – B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as referred to in Note No. 44 [A to G] to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and based on the test checks carried out by the auditor, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (Refer note no. 50) v. As stated in Note no. 59 to the Standalone Financial Statements:

The final dividend proposed in the previous year declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

FOR, J M PARIKH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN:- 118007W JATIN PARIKH PARTNER PLACE:- AHMEDABAD MEMBERSHIP NO.:- 033811 DATE :- 14/05/2024 UDIN: 24033811BKCTDK7401

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF:

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LIMITED,

Referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our Report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management of the company has conducted physical verification of its inventory at reasonable intervals and the procedure of such verification by the management of the company is appropriate. The company is accounting for various construction projects being built by it, as inventory. There is continuous monitoring of the construction projects. In the case of the Inventory of Raw materials, it has been physically verified during the year by the management. The inventory shown in the accounts is in the nature of various construction projects. The company is maintaining the necessary records to our satisfaction. No discrepancies in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. Term loans sanctioned are in our opinion outside the purview of this clause.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in three subsidiary companies. The company has not provided any guarantee or security. The company has not granted any loan to Limited Liability Partnership and Firm during the year. However, the company has given unsecured business advances to six companies and two other parties during the year.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted business advances to subsidiaries as below:

Particulars Amt. Rs. In Lakh Business Advances Aggregate amount during the year – 64920.66 Subsidiaries Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date – 1104.47 Subsidiaries

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as below:

Particulars Amt. Rs. In Lakh Business Advances Aggregate amount during the year – Others 52832.05 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date – 0.00 Others

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the business advances given can be said to be, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company, as the business advances are unsecured & interest-free. However, the business advances were given to group companies and hence in our opinion, the terms of the business advances are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of business advances given are repayable on demand. Hence, the question of the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, business advances given are repayable on demand. Hence, the question of the overdue amount for more than ninety days and reasonable steps taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest does not arise.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no business advances granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh business advances granted to settle the over dues of existing business advances given to the same parties.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any business advances either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans, guarantees, securities and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any public deposit within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities, have been generally regularly deposited.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount Relates A.Y. Demand Raised Amt. In lakh Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2015-2016 154.55 CIT-(A), Ahmedabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2017-2018 83.32 CIT-(A), Ahmedabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2022-2023 2673.17 CIT(A) NFAC

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is generally regular and has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loan of the Company was prima facie, applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. However, the company has given business advances to its subsidiaries from its own funds.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or issued fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) During the financial year there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company in terms of provisions of section 177 of the Act read with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

FOR, J M PARIKH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN:- 118007W JATIN PARIKH PARTNER PLACE:- AHMEDABAD MEMBERSHIP NO.:- 033811 DATE :- 14/05/2024 UDIN: 24033811BKCTDK7401

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF:

GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION LIMITED,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.