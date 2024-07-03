Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹909.9
Prev. Close₹923.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹652.26
Day's High₹927.95
Day's Low₹880.6
52 Week's High₹1,025
52 Week's Low₹455
Book Value₹126.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,056.17
P/E151.39
EPS6.09
Divi. Yield0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.34
45.31
49.73
35.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
525.22
483.54
417.98
300.6
Net Worth
570.56
528.85
467.71
336.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
120.17
93.87
151.33
128.05
yoy growth (%)
28.01
-37.97
18.17
42.25
Raw materials
-17.87
-27.69
38.76
16.95
As % of sales
14.87
29.5
25.61
13.24
Employee costs
-13.55
-11.01
-12.84
-9.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.39
17.99
26.05
35.18
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.85
-0.82
-0.85
Tax paid
-6.34
-4.01
-6.67
-5.4
Working capital
-117.3
-38.87
-76.94
80.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.01
-37.97
18.17
42.25
Op profit growth
45.71
-39.52
-5.73
32.94
EBIT growth
50.72
-14.93
-11.16
58.08
Net profit growth
179.46
-27.89
-34.93
44.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
341.18
255.92
256.84
149.26
299.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
341.18
255.92
256.84
149.26
299.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.7
7.35
7.58
1.89
2.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
SANJAYBHAI SHRENIKBHAI LALBHAI
Independent Director
PRATUL KRISHNAKANT SHROFF
Independent Director
PREM PRAKASH PANGOTRA
Managing Director & CEO
KAMAL SINGAL
Vice Chairman & Non executive
Kulin Sanjay Lalbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRAKASH B MAKWANA
Independent Director
Nirav Kalyanbhai Shah
Independent Director
Pallavi Vyas
Nominee
Vipul Roongta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
Summary
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd was formerly incorporated as Arvind Infrastructure Limited on December 26, 2008 in Ahmedabad as a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Arvind SmartSpaces Limited from Arvind Infrastructure Limited with effect from 16th November, 2016. The Company was incorporated with the aim of doing real estate/ infrastructure development business. The Company is engaged in the development of real estate comprising of residential, commercial and industrial projects.In 2010, the Company entered into JV with Bsafal for construction of high rise residential apartment project in eastern Ahmedabad. In 2011, it made successful delivery of of first residential project- Alcove. In 2012, the Companys first project was launched in Bengaluru. The Company entered into MOU for premium low rise golf centric villa township project Uplands in western Ahmedabad. In 2014, it became became first real estate developer in Gujarat to partner with Disney for project Uplands. The Real Estate Division of Arvind Limited was demerged into the erstwhile Company, Arvind Infrastructure Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger in 2015-16. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, the equity shares of the Company were consolidated from 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 (ten) each. 1 equity share of the Company was allotted for every 10 equity shares of Arvind, to the shareholders of Arvind by is
Read More
The Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹890.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is ₹4056.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is 151.39 and 7.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is ₹455 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.93%, 3 Years at 62.78%, 1 Year at 100.23%, 6 Month at 28.10%, 3 Month at 17.92% and 1 Month at -6.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.