iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Share Price

890.4
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open909.9
  • Day's High927.95
  • 52 Wk High1,025
  • Prev. Close923.75
  • Day's Low880.6
  • 52 Wk Low 455
  • Turnover (lac)652.26
  • P/E151.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value126.58
  • EPS6.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,056.17
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

909.9

Prev. Close

923.75

Turnover(Lac.)

652.26

Day's High

927.95

Day's Low

880.6

52 Week's High

1,025

52 Week's Low

455

Book Value

126.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,056.17

P/E

151.39

EPS

6.09

Divi. Yield

0.38

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.16%

Non-Promoter- 15.27%

Institutions: 15.27%

Non-Institutions: 34.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.34

45.31

49.73

35.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

525.22

483.54

417.98

300.6

Net Worth

570.56

528.85

467.71

336.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

120.17

93.87

151.33

128.05

yoy growth (%)

28.01

-37.97

18.17

42.25

Raw materials

-17.87

-27.69

38.76

16.95

As % of sales

14.87

29.5

25.61

13.24

Employee costs

-13.55

-11.01

-12.84

-9.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.39

17.99

26.05

35.18

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.85

-0.82

-0.85

Tax paid

-6.34

-4.01

-6.67

-5.4

Working capital

-117.3

-38.87

-76.94

80.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.01

-37.97

18.17

42.25

Op profit growth

45.71

-39.52

-5.73

32.94

EBIT growth

50.72

-14.93

-11.16

58.08

Net profit growth

179.46

-27.89

-34.93

44.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

341.18

255.92

256.84

149.26

299.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

341.18

255.92

256.84

149.26

299.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.7

7.35

7.58

1.89

2.21

View Annually Results

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

SANJAYBHAI SHRENIKBHAI LALBHAI

Independent Director

PRATUL KRISHNAKANT SHROFF

Independent Director

PREM PRAKASH PANGOTRA

Managing Director & CEO

KAMAL SINGAL

Vice Chairman & Non executive

Kulin Sanjay Lalbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRAKASH B MAKWANA

Independent Director

Nirav Kalyanbhai Shah

Independent Director

Pallavi Vyas

Nominee

Vipul Roongta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

Summary

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd was formerly incorporated as Arvind Infrastructure Limited on December 26, 2008 in Ahmedabad as a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Arvind SmartSpaces Limited from Arvind Infrastructure Limited with effect from 16th November, 2016. The Company was incorporated with the aim of doing real estate/ infrastructure development business. The Company is engaged in the development of real estate comprising of residential, commercial and industrial projects.In 2010, the Company entered into JV with Bsafal for construction of high rise residential apartment project in eastern Ahmedabad. In 2011, it made successful delivery of of first residential project- Alcove. In 2012, the Companys first project was launched in Bengaluru. The Company entered into MOU for premium low rise golf centric villa township project Uplands in western Ahmedabad. In 2014, it became became first real estate developer in Gujarat to partner with Disney for project Uplands. The Real Estate Division of Arvind Limited was demerged into the erstwhile Company, Arvind Infrastructure Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger in 2015-16. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, the equity shares of the Company were consolidated from 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 (ten) each. 1 equity share of the Company was allotted for every 10 equity shares of Arvind, to the shareholders of Arvind by is
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd share price today?

The Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹890.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is ₹4056.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is 151.39 and 7.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is ₹455 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd?

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.93%, 3 Years at 62.78%, 1 Year at 100.23%, 6 Month at 28.10%, 3 Month at 17.92% and 1 Month at -6.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.17 %
Institutions - 15.28 %
Public - 34.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.