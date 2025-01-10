To

the Members of

Arvind SmartSpaces Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive Loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from contracts with customer (Refer Note 2.2 of the standalone financia! statements) In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Companys revenue from real est?te projects is recognized at a point in time, which is upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the promised asset. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Application of Ind AS 115 requires significant judgment in determining when control of the property underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer and in assessment of whether the contracts with customers involved any financing element. ¦ We obtained and understood management process and controls around transfer of control in case of real estate projects and tested the relevant controls over revenue recognition at a point in time. As the revenue recognition involves significant judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. ¦ We assessed the management evaluation of whether the contracts with customers involved any financing element, taking in to account the consideration received in accordance with the terms of the contract. ¦ We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and inspected the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the property to the customer based on which revenue is recognized at a point in time. ¦ We performed cut off procedures for determination of revenue in appropriate reporting period. ¦ We assessed the disclosure made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Assessing the carrying value of Inventory (Refer Note 2.2 of the standalone financia! statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the inventory of ongoing and completed real estate projects is Rs. 27,694.85 Lac. The inventories are held at the lower of the cost and net realizable value. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: We identified the assessment of whether carrying value of inventory were stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value ("NRV") as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole. The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. ¦ Obtained an understanding of the management process for determination of the Net realizable value (NRV) including estimating the future costs to complete stock of ongoing projects. ¦ Obtained, read and assessed the managements process in estimating the future costs to complete stock of ongoing projects. ¦ Assessed the methods used by the management, in determining the NRV of ongoing and completed real estate projects and tested the underlying assumptions used by the management in arriving at those projections. ¦ Performed sensitivity analysis on these key assumptions to assess any potential downside. - For sample of selected projects: ¦ Compared the forecasted costs to complete the project to the construction costs of other similar projects ¦ Compared the NRV to recent sales in the project or to the estimated selling price Assessing carrying value of investment and other receivables in subsidiaries and joint venture (Refer Note 2.2 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of Companys investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures is Rs. 26,141.81 Lac and other receivable is Rs. 19,241.88 Lac. Management reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Management performs its impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of these investments and other receivable to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment needs to be recognized. ¦ We evaluated the accounting policies with respect to investment. For investments where impairment indicators exist, management estimated the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in determination of fair value / value in use. ¦ We assessed Companys evaluation of whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investment and other receivable. As the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. ¦ We assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount. ¦ Assessed the financial position of the subsidiaries and joint venture to identify excess of their net assets over the aggregate of carrying amount of investment and other receivable and assessing the assumptions used for projected profitability in these subsidiaries and joint ventures where applicable. ¦ We compared the recoverable amount of the investment to the aggregate of carrying value in books of investment and other receivable. ¦ We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding such investments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with

respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless

management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to ?nfluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Sas, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

¦ Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

¦ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

¦ Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors

report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

¦ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of 1 LLP, whose financial statements include Companys share of net profit of Rs. 0.11 Lac and Companys share of total comprehensive income of Rs. 0.11 Lac for the year ended March 31, 2024. These financial statements and other financial information of the said LLP have been audited by other auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these LLP and our report in terms of sub- sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid LLP, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented

that, as disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, as disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 41 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend and one-time special dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The Company has migrated to SAP Application software from legacy Farvision software for maintaining its books of account during the year. Based on our examination of books of account which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software SAP, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as explained in note 42 to the standalone

financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the SAP Application accounting software.

In respect of legacy software Farvision, which was operated by a third-party software service provider, in the absence of Service Organization Controls report we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Sukrut Mehta Partner Membership Number: 101974 UDIN: 24101974BKERSF2164 Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 06, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH ON REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE OF ARVIND SMARTSPACES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year, which is reasonable considering the size of the company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified

by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five Cr in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to

report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) a) During the year the Company has provided loan to three Companies as follows:

Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year to subsidiaries 20,325.94 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above loan to subsidiaries 17,720.04

Further, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to any other companies, firms, Limited Liabilities Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the investments made, loans and advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The company has not provided any guarantee or security to any companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(c) In respect of a loan or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

(d) There are no stipulated repayment schedules for loans given and hence there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties which had fallen due during the year as these have not been demanded during the year.

(f) As disclosed in note 5 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 20,325.94 NA 20,325.94 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% NA 100%

iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable in respect of loans, investments and, guarantees, and security have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013 (as amended) and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( as amended), related to real estate development, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. The payment of sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. Lac) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax 7.96 PY 2011-12 ITAT The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax 520.89 PY 2013-14 ITAT The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax 69.39 PY 2016-17 CIT(A) Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 236.39 PY 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 19.54 PY 2018-19 Assistant Additional Director - Directorate General of GST Intelligence Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 5,921.86 PY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 1,914.10 PY 2017-18 & PY 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Karnataka Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 735.29 PY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 294.81 PY 2018-19 Additional Commissioner of Central Tax

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in

repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money

during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on

the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( as amended) has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013( as amended). Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a)(b)( c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013(as amended) where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly

requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 37 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects,

there are no unspent amounts that are

required to be transferred to a fund specified

in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 25 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 25 to the standalone financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Sukrut Mehta Partner Membership Number: 101974 UDIN: 24101974BKERSF2164 Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 06, 2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ARVIND SMARTSPACES LIMITED

Report on the interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for interna! Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls over financial reporting based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, both, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls

With Reference to these Standalone

Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial

reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance

with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial

Controls With Reference to Standalone

Financia! Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to

these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.