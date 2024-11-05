iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Arvind Smartspaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through inter alia preferential issue qualified institutions placements further public issue rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required including the approval of the members to seek their consent for such fund raising and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 05-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Arvind Smartspaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 25-10-2024 has inter alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Arvind Smartspaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024. Financial Results for Q1 FY25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Arvind Smartspaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 and to recommend dividend if any. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024 has inter alia: 1. approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. We hereby inform you that upon recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 06-05-2024, appointed M/s. N V Kathiria & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Arvind Smartspaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has approved financial results for Q3 FY24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)

