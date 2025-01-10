Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.34
45.31
49.73
35.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
525.22
483.54
417.98
300.6
Net Worth
570.56
528.85
467.71
336.15
Minority Interest
Debt
65.61
52.72
1.97
119.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.58
0.49
0.32
0.32
Total Liabilities
636.75
582.06
470
455.59
Fixed Assets
15.43
11.38
9.03
7.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
348.35
244.18
222.4
147.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.33
0.92
0.75
0.83
Networking Capital
232.61
306.39
97.68
278.49
Inventories
276.95
180.52
194.32
206.91
Inventory Days
590.21
804.52
Sundry Debtors
1.87
1.78
1.03
2.27
Debtor Days
3.12
8.82
Other Current Assets
454.3
522.68
268.92
214.9
Sundry Creditors
-30.8
-16.47
-19.38
-18.33
Creditor Days
58.86
71.27
Other Current Liabilities
-469.71
-382.12
-347.2
-127.26
Cash
39.04
19.19
140.12
21.22
Total Assets
636.76
582.06
469.99
455.59
