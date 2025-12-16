Arvind SmartSpaces Acquires Whitefield High Rise Project With ₹550 Crore Revenue Potential

Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Monday, December 15, announced the acquisition of a new residential high rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project has a total estimated saleable area of around 4.6 lakh square feet and carries a topline revenue potential of approximately ₹550 crore. The acquisition has been completed on an outright basis.

The newly acquired project is located in the Nallurahalli area of Whitefield, Bengaluru. This acquisition follows the company’s earlier purchase of a high rise residential project on ITPL Road during FY25. Whitefield continues to remain one of Bengaluru’s most active and sought after residential markets, supported by sustained demand from professionals and families looking for premium housing options.

Over the past decade, Whitefield has evolved into a major residential and commercial hub due to its proximity to large IT parks, the presence of multinational corporations, and well developed social infrastructure. These factors have contributed to consistent end user demand and long term value appreciation in the region.

With this transaction, Arvind SmartSpaces has added its ninth high rise project in Bengaluru. Since entering the Bengaluru real estate market in 2013, the company has launched a total of 13 projects in the city. Of these, six projects have been completed and delivered, while seven projects are currently at different stages of development or pre launch.

Commenting on the development, Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director of Arvind SmartSpaces, said the company is pleased to add another high rise project in Bengaluru, further strengthening its vertical development portfolio in the city. He noted that this marks the company’s second acquisition in Whitefield, which is among Bengaluru’s most premium residential micro markets.

Kapoor added that the acquisition aligns with Arvind SmartSpaces’ strategic focus on developing premium residential projects in high demand locations, aimed at driving sustained end user interest and long term value creation.

