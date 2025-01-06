iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

890.4
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025

Arvind SmartSp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.39

17.99

26.05

35.18

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.85

-0.82

-0.85

Tax paid

-6.34

-4.01

-6.67

-5.4

Working capital

-117.3

-38.87

-76.94

80.44

Other operating items

Operating

-79.19

-25.75

-58.38

109.36

Capital expenditure

1.69

0.54

0.64

0.79

Free cash flow

-77.5

-25.21

-57.74

110.16

Equity raised

693.71

573.48

534.3

403.51

Investing

74.8

-32.8

11.98

74.36

Financing

-117.15

-46.19

162.34

133.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

573.86

469.28

650.87

721.82

