Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.39
17.99
26.05
35.18
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.85
-0.82
-0.85
Tax paid
-6.34
-4.01
-6.67
-5.4
Working capital
-117.3
-38.87
-76.94
80.44
Other operating items
Operating
-79.19
-25.75
-58.38
109.36
Capital expenditure
1.69
0.54
0.64
0.79
Free cash flow
-77.5
-25.21
-57.74
110.16
Equity raised
693.71
573.48
534.3
403.51
Investing
74.8
-32.8
11.98
74.36
Financing
-117.15
-46.19
162.34
133.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
573.86
469.28
650.87
721.82
