Arvind Smartspaces Expands in Ahmedabad with ₹600 Crore Residential Project

Arvind Smartspaces Ltd announced the launch of a new residential plotted development project at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With an estimated ₹600 crore in total revenue, the new project, which is located in Sanand, will be a boon for the companies, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Covering 150 acres, the development provides 6.6 million sq ft of saleable area, substantially increasing the company’s real estate footprint in Ahmedabad. Strategically located on Sanand-Nalsarovar road with excellent connectivity and burgeoning infrastructure in the region.

There are key advantages to location which are:

Approximately 15 km from Sanand, a major industrial hub.

Around 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake, an ecologically significant site near the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary.

This land has been secured on outright basis, which strengthens the company’s emphasis on horizontal real estate development in sought-after locations. The growing demand for plotted residential projects in Ahmedabad makes the project lucrative for homebuyers and investors.

Kamal Singal, MD & CEO, Arvind Smartspaces added that post this acquisition, YTD project additions have reached ₹4,450 crore for the company, marking the company’s best business development year till date.

On February 19, 2025, shares of Arvind Smartspaces Ltd is trading at ₹727.20 at the time of writing, which is a 8.21% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 15% in the last one year, and 7% dip in the last one month.