iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

875
(-1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

120.17

93.87

151.33

128.05

yoy growth (%)

28.01

-37.97

18.17

42.25

Raw materials

-17.87

-27.69

38.76

16.95

As % of sales

14.87

29.5

25.61

13.24

Employee costs

-13.55

-11.01

-12.84

-9.29

As % of sales

11.28

11.73

8.48

7.25

Other costs

-58.33

-34.3

-142.77

-99.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.54

36.53

94.33

77.41

Operating profit

30.39

20.86

34.49

36.58

OPM

25.29

22.22

22.79

28.57

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.85

-0.82

-0.85

Interest expense

-11.37

-19.67

-18.22

-14.65

Other income

27.3

17.65

10.6

14.1

Profit before tax

45.39

17.99

26.05

35.18

Taxes

-6.34

-4.01

-6.67

-5.4

Tax rate

-13.98

-22.33

-25.61

-15.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.04

13.97

19.37

29.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

39.04

13.97

19.37

29.78

yoy growth (%)

179.46

-27.89

-34.93

44.63

NPM

32.49

14.88

12.8

23.25

Arvind SmartSp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.