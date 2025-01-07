Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
120.17
93.87
151.33
128.05
yoy growth (%)
28.01
-37.97
18.17
42.25
Raw materials
-17.87
-27.69
38.76
16.95
As % of sales
14.87
29.5
25.61
13.24
Employee costs
-13.55
-11.01
-12.84
-9.29
As % of sales
11.28
11.73
8.48
7.25
Other costs
-58.33
-34.3
-142.77
-99.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.54
36.53
94.33
77.41
Operating profit
30.39
20.86
34.49
36.58
OPM
25.29
22.22
22.79
28.57
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.85
-0.82
-0.85
Interest expense
-11.37
-19.67
-18.22
-14.65
Other income
27.3
17.65
10.6
14.1
Profit before tax
45.39
17.99
26.05
35.18
Taxes
-6.34
-4.01
-6.67
-5.4
Tax rate
-13.98
-22.33
-25.61
-15.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.04
13.97
19.37
29.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
39.04
13.97
19.37
29.78
yoy growth (%)
179.46
-27.89
-34.93
44.63
NPM
32.49
14.88
12.8
23.25
