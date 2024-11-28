|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting On 28-11-2024. We are attaching herewith proceedings of EGM held today 28-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.