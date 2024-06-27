|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|We are attaching herewith Annual Report for FY 2023-24. We are attaching herewith Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith proceedings of AGM held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.