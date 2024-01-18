iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd Dividend

777
(-2.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|10:59:58 AM

Arvind SmartSp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 May 202418 Jul 2024-110Special
Recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.
Dividend6 May 202418 Jul 2024-2.525Final
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024 has inter alia: 1. approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

