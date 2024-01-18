|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Special
|Recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024 has inter alia: 1. approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.