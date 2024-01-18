We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024 has inter alia: 1. approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. recommended the following dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM): a) Final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each; b) Special dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 amounts to Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.