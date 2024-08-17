Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹42.1
Prev. Close₹42.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.57
Day's High₹42.8
Day's Low₹41.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.86
P/E48.28
EPS0.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.06
107.47
107.61
106.24
Net Worth
117.46
113.87
114.01
112.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.01
7.13
0.86
2.48
yoy growth (%)
-71.71
724.65
-65.24
7,528.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.69
-0.43
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.8
5.96
0.62
1.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.56
0
-0.11
-0.26
Working capital
-0.83
-0.7
-3.3
0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.71
724.65
-65.24
7,528.16
Op profit growth
-92.9
5,203.14
-93.57
10,801.25
EBIT growth
-78.04
965.51
-54.02
52,209.05
Net profit growth
-76.97
1,058.2
-54.43
41,704.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
8.19
6.39
14.31
9.06
0.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.19
6.39
14.31
9.06
0.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.8
1.3
2.2
0.4
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
NARENDER MANGILAL SURANA
Whole-time Director
DEVENDRA SURANA
Independent Director
Nagesh Boorugu
Independent Director
Sanjana Jain
Director
Manish Surana
Independent Director
N Krupakar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd
Summary
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd was incorporated on 25th April, 2006 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is engaged into the business of real estate development. During the year 2016-17, a Scheme of arrangement was entered by the Company with M/s. Bhagyanagar India Limited, which was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on 21 November 2016 and became effective on 23 January 2017. Pursuant to which the Real Estate Undertaking of Bhagyanagar India Limited merged with the Company.During the year 2020-21, the Company acquired 100% of equity shares of M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited on 08 August 2020 and consequent to which M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further, the Company divested the entire equity shares held in M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary Company to Mr. NarenderSurana. Accordingly, M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited ceased to be a Subsidiary Company with effect from 16 March 2021. The Company is fortunate to have most of its land situated at prime IT centers of the city where e-commerce companies thrive most of its business for better support and competitive edge. Moreover, there is a constant rise in the demands for large ware houses and storage units in the areas where the company is having huge properties to give on rent. The Company has commissioned a pilot proj
