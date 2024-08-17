iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Share Price

42.15
(0.24%)
Dec 9, 2022|03:55:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

42.1

Prev. Close

42.05

Turnover(Lac.)

46.57

Day's High

42.8

Day's Low

41.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

134.86

P/E

48.28

EPS

0.87

Divi. Yield

0

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.15%

Institutions: 1.14%

Non-Institutions: 7.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.06

107.47

107.61

106.24

Net Worth

117.46

113.87

114.01

112.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.01

7.13

0.86

2.48

yoy growth (%)

-71.71

724.65

-65.24

7,528.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.69

-0.43

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.8

5.96

0.62

1.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0.56

0

-0.11

-0.26

Working capital

-0.83

-0.7

-3.3

0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.71

724.65

-65.24

7,528.16

Op profit growth

-92.9

5,203.14

-93.57

10,801.25

EBIT growth

-78.04

965.51

-54.02

52,209.05

Net profit growth

-76.97

1,058.2

-54.43

41,704.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

8.19

6.39

14.31

9.06

0.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.19

6.39

14.31

9.06

0.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.8

1.3

2.2

0.4

0.57

View Annually Results

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

NARENDER MANGILAL SURANA

Whole-time Director

DEVENDRA SURANA

Independent Director

Nagesh Boorugu

Independent Director

Sanjana Jain

Director

Manish Surana

Independent Director

N Krupakar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

Summary

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd was incorporated on 25th April, 2006 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is engaged into the business of real estate development. During the year 2016-17, a Scheme of arrangement was entered by the Company with M/s. Bhagyanagar India Limited, which was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on 21 November 2016 and became effective on 23 January 2017. Pursuant to which the Real Estate Undertaking of Bhagyanagar India Limited merged with the Company.During the year 2020-21, the Company acquired 100% of equity shares of M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited on 08 August 2020 and consequent to which M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further, the Company divested the entire equity shares held in M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary Company to Mr. NarenderSurana. Accordingly, M/s. AP Golden Apparels Private Limited ceased to be a Subsidiary Company with effect from 16 March 2021. The Company is fortunate to have most of its land situated at prime IT centers of the city where e-commerce companies thrive most of its business for better support and competitive edge. Moreover, there is a constant rise in the demands for large ware houses and storage units in the areas where the company is having huge properties to give on rent. The Company has commissioned a pilot proj
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.