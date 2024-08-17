iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Nine Monthly Results

42.15
(0.24%)
Dec 9, 2022|03:55:38 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

6.04

4.88

10.92

5.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.04

4.88

10.92

5.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

0

2.15

0.22

Total Income

7.32

4.88

13.06

5.46

Total Expenditure

3

2.38

2.72

1.4

PBIDT

4.31

2.5

10.34

4.05

Interest

1.06

1.26

1.47

0.02

PBDT

3.25

1.24

8.87

4.04

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.12

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.81

0.16

1.61

0.81

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.3

0.95

7.13

3.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.59

0.16

0.1

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.71

0.79

7.03

3.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.71

0.79

7.03

3.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.72

0.3

2.23

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

71.35

51.22

94.68

77.29

PBDTM(%)

53.8

25.4

81.22

77.09

PATM(%)

38.07

19.46

65.29

61.06

