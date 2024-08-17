Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
6.04
4.88
10.92
5.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.04
4.88
10.92
5.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
0
2.15
0.22
Total Income
7.32
4.88
13.06
5.46
Total Expenditure
3
2.38
2.72
1.4
PBIDT
4.31
2.5
10.34
4.05
Interest
1.06
1.26
1.47
0.02
PBDT
3.25
1.24
8.87
4.04
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.12
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.81
0.16
1.61
0.81
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.3
0.95
7.13
3.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.59
0.16
0.1
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.71
0.79
7.03
3.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.71
0.79
7.03
3.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
0.3
2.23
1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.35
51.22
94.68
77.29
PBDTM(%)
53.8
25.4
81.22
77.09
PATM(%)
38.07
19.46
65.29
61.06
No Record Found
