Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.8
5.96
0.62
1.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.56
0
-0.11
-0.26
Working capital
-0.83
-0.7
-3.3
0.52
Other operating items
Operating
0.41
5.13
-2.79
1.64
Capital expenditure
-0.71
-14.93
0.12
-2.81
Free cash flow
-0.3
-9.79
-2.66
-1.16
Equity raised
212.47
194.01
186.16
93.95
Investing
0
0
0
3.6
Financing
10.28
10.05
0
56.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
222.46
194.27
183.49
152.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.