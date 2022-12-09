iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.15
(0.24%)
Dec 9, 2022|03:55:38 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.8

5.96

0.62

1.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0.56

0

-0.11

-0.26

Working capital

-0.83

-0.7

-3.3

0.52

Other operating items

Operating

0.41

5.13

-2.79

1.64

Capital expenditure

-0.71

-14.93

0.12

-2.81

Free cash flow

-0.3

-9.79

-2.66

-1.16

Equity raised

212.47

194.01

186.16

93.95

Investing

0

0

0

3.6

Financing

10.28

10.05

0

56.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

222.46

194.27

183.49

152.5

