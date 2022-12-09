Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.06
107.47
107.61
106.24
Net Worth
117.46
113.87
114.01
112.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.23
10.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
117.46
113.87
114.24
122.69
Fixed Assets
38.83
40.54
40.66
41.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.14
3.61
3.61
3.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.98
69.55
69.16
77.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.52
Debtor Days
56.07
26.6
Other Current Assets
71.19
77.79
77.96
83.83
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.28
Creditor Days
0
14.32
Other Current Liabilities
-5.52
-8.55
-9.11
-6.59
Cash
0.52
0.19
0.82
0.1
Total Assets
117.47
113.89
114.25
122.68
