Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

42.15
(0.24%)
Dec 9, 2022|03:55:38 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.06

107.47

107.61

106.24

Net Worth

117.46

113.87

114.01

112.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.23

10.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

117.46

113.87

114.24

122.69

Fixed Assets

38.83

40.54

40.66

41.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.14

3.61

3.61

3.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

65.98

69.55

69.16

77.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.52

Debtor Days

56.07

26.6

Other Current Assets

71.19

77.79

77.96

83.83

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.28

Creditor Days

0

14.32

Other Current Liabilities

-5.52

-8.55

-9.11

-6.59

Cash

0.52

0.19

0.82

0.1

Total Assets

117.47

113.89

114.25

122.68

