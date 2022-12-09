iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.15
(0.24%)
Dec 9, 2022|03:55:38 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.01

7.13

0.86

2.48

yoy growth (%)

-71.71

724.65

-65.24

7,528.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.69

-0.43

-0.23

As % of sales

31.99

9.71

50.72

9.55

Other costs

-1.02

-1.59

-0.33

-0.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.95

22.31

38.7

33.29

Operating profit

0.34

4.84

0.09

1.42

OPM

17.05

67.96

10.56

57.14

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.01

0

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.96

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

1.3

2.2

0.56

0

Profit before tax

0.8

5.96

0.62

1.39

Taxes

0.56

0

-0.11

-0.26

Tax rate

70.36

0

-18.17

-19.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.37

5.96

0.51

1.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.37

5.96

0.51

1.13

yoy growth (%)

-76.97

1,058.2

-54.43

41,704.57

NPM

68.04

83.6

59.52

45.4

