|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.01
7.13
0.86
2.48
yoy growth (%)
-71.71
724.65
-65.24
7,528.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.69
-0.43
-0.23
As % of sales
31.99
9.71
50.72
9.55
Other costs
-1.02
-1.59
-0.33
-0.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.95
22.31
38.7
33.29
Operating profit
0.34
4.84
0.09
1.42
OPM
17.05
67.96
10.56
57.14
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.01
0
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.96
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
1.3
2.2
0.56
0
Profit before tax
0.8
5.96
0.62
1.39
Taxes
0.56
0
-0.11
-0.26
Tax rate
70.36
0
-18.17
-19.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.37
5.96
0.51
1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.37
5.96
0.51
1.13
yoy growth (%)
-76.97
1,058.2
-54.43
41,704.57
NPM
68.04
83.6
59.52
45.4
