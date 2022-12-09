TO THE MEMBERS OF

BHAGYANAGAR PROPERTIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of BHAGYANAGAR PROPERTIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of change in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including the summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income) its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provision of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the following matters:

Note No: 33 of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements wherein, balances under the head Claims Recoverable, Loans & Advances, Deposits from and with various parties and certain balances of trade receivables, trade payables and other current liabilities have not been confirmed as at March 31, 2023, although letters have been sent by the Company seeking confirmation of balances. Consequential impact upon receipt of such confirmation / reconciliation / adjustments of such balances, if any is not ascertainable at this stage.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no other key matters to communicate in our reports.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud any involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2023 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" statement on the matters

Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) a) The Management of the company have represented to us, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries;

b) The Management of the Company have represented to us, to the best of the knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whats the whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations are under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

3) The company has not declared any dividend in the previous financial year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared/ proposed for the current year accordingly the section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

4) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1,

2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Luharuka & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: - 01882S Naveen Lohia (Partner) Place: Secunderabad Membership No.214548 Date:25th August , 2023 UDIN: 23214548BGWOQS1184

ANNEXURE " A " TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BHAGYANAGAR PROPERTIES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of BHAGYANAGAR PROPERTIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Luharuka & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: - 01882S Naveen Lohia (Partner) Place: Secunderabad Membership No.214548 Date: 25th August, 2023 UDIN: 23214548BGWOQS1184

‘ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BHAGYANAGAR PROPERTIES LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets-

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023. a) As explained to us, there are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the company had granted unsecured loan to nine parties as covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013,in respect of which:

a) The Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan are Rs 6590.72 Lacs.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) As disclosed in note 7 to the standalone financial statements, the Company granted unsecured loan to two subsidiaries and four associate companies which is either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Following is the detail of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Aggregate amount of loan to subsidiaries - Repayable on demand Percentage of loan granted to the total loans Rs. 2211.98 lacs 32.16 Aggregate amount of loan to associates- Repayable on demand Rs.4378.74 lacs 63.66

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) the company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, , Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India; (b) there are no dues of Income Tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, customs duty , cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution or banks or lender.

(b) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, no term loans were obtained. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(f) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under audit and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year and upto the date of this audit report, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties, are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system under the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(xiv)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion, there is no cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies

Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.