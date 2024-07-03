Summary

Nila Spaces Limited (Formerly known as Parmananday Superstructure Limited) is a latest enterprise of Ahmedabad headquartered Sambhav Group. The Company was incorporated on 03 May 2000 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the development of real estate comprising of residential and commercial projects. The Group completed more than 10 million sq.ft. real estate projects. The Company has a land bank of over 18 acres (in-and around Ahmedabad); and holds the near future potential to develop 47 lakh sq.ft. Main focus is to develop Affordable Housing Schemes, where the buyers get a chance to avail benefits under PMAY - Housing for All Mission. It offer Residential apartments in Premium, Luxury, and Signature categories. The Company proposes to provide end to end real estate development services by organizing the unorganized land and financial resources and develop residential projects mainly of affordable nature.As of February 2019, Gujarat had a total installed led power generation capacity of 31,579 megawatt ( MW). With a contribution of 65 to 70% to Indias denim production, Gujarat is the largest manufacturer of denim in the country and the third largest in the world. There are 42 ports, 18 domestic airports and one international airport. There are 106 product clusters and 60 noti?ed Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Large scale investment is expected in Gujarat as part of the USD 9,000 crore DMIC.

