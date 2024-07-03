SectorRealty
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹17.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.67
Day's High₹18.24
Day's Low₹17.56
52 Week's High₹19.4
52 Week's Low₹4.55
Book Value₹3.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)691.67
P/E53.68
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.4
83.66
87.66
86.36
Net Worth
129.79
123.05
127.05
125.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5.32
45.12
87.64
9.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.19
-48.51
808.83
-51.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.44
-1.42
-1.56
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.89
3.57
2.33
2.98
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.23
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.6
-3.28
2.69
-0.2
Working capital
10.91
-13.42
-43.04
8.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.19
-48.51
808.83
-51.23
Op profit growth
-258.52
-26.44
129.33
201.88
EBIT growth
-72.52
-8.43
1.99
-10.66
Net profit growth
340.94
-94.18
80.84
28.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
90.71
1.01
5.33
45.12
87.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90.71
1.01
5.33
45.12
87.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.11
2.42
4.01
3.34
3.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Deep S Vadodaria
Director
Prashant H Sarkhedi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Jasvinder Singh Rana
Managing Director
Anand Bholabhai Patel
Independent Director
Rajal Bhanukumar Mehta
Company Secretary
Gopi Vijaybhai Dave
Addtnl Independent Director
Shinjay S Joshi
Reports by Nila Spaces Ltd
Summary
Nila Spaces Limited (Formerly known as Parmananday Superstructure Limited) is a latest enterprise of Ahmedabad headquartered Sambhav Group. The Company was incorporated on 03 May 2000 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the development of real estate comprising of residential and commercial projects. The Group completed more than 10 million sq.ft. real estate projects. The Company has a land bank of over 18 acres (in-and around Ahmedabad); and holds the near future potential to develop 47 lakh sq.ft. Main focus is to develop Affordable Housing Schemes, where the buyers get a chance to avail benefits under PMAY - Housing for All Mission. It offer Residential apartments in Premium, Luxury, and Signature categories. The Company proposes to provide end to end real estate development services by organizing the unorganized land and financial resources and develop residential projects mainly of affordable nature.As of February 2019, Gujarat had a total installed led power generation capacity of 31,579 megawatt ( MW). With a contribution of 65 to 70% to Indias denim production, Gujarat is the largest manufacturer of denim in the country and the third largest in the world. There are 42 ports, 18 domestic airports and one international airport. There are 106 product clusters and 60 noti?ed Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Large scale investment is expected in Gujarat as part of the USD 9,000 crore DMIC.
The Nila Spaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nila Spaces Ltd is ₹691.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nila Spaces Ltd is 53.68 and 5.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nila Spaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nila Spaces Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹19.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nila Spaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 54.60%, 1 Year at 281.28%, 6 Month at 89.23%, 3 Month at 53.03% and 1 Month at 24.01%.
