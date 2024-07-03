iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Spaces Ltd Share Price

17.56
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High18.24
  • 52 Wk High19.4
  • Prev. Close17.92
  • Day's Low17.56
  • 52 Wk Low 4.55
  • Turnover (lac)89.67
  • P/E53.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.46
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)691.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nila Spaces Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nila Spaces Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nila Spaces Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.84%

Institutions: 0.84%

Non-Institutions: 37.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nila Spaces Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.4

83.66

87.66

86.36

Net Worth

129.79

123.05

127.05

125.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5.32

45.12

87.64

9.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.19

-48.51

808.83

-51.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.44

-1.42

-1.56

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.89

3.57

2.33

2.98

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.23

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.6

-3.28

2.69

-0.2

Working capital

10.91

-13.42

-43.04

8.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.19

-48.51

808.83

-51.23

Op profit growth

-258.52

-26.44

129.33

201.88

EBIT growth

-72.52

-8.43

1.99

-10.66

Net profit growth

340.94

-94.18

80.84

28.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

90.71

1.01

5.33

45.12

87.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90.71

1.01

5.33

45.12

87.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.11

2.42

4.01

3.34

3.33

Nila Spaces Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nila Spaces Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deep S Vadodaria

Director

Prashant H Sarkhedi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Jasvinder Singh Rana

Managing Director

Anand Bholabhai Patel

Independent Director

Rajal Bhanukumar Mehta

Company Secretary

Gopi Vijaybhai Dave

Addtnl Independent Director

Shinjay S Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nila Spaces Ltd

Summary

Nila Spaces Limited (Formerly known as Parmananday Superstructure Limited) is a latest enterprise of Ahmedabad headquartered Sambhav Group. The Company was incorporated on 03 May 2000 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the development of real estate comprising of residential and commercial projects. The Group completed more than 10 million sq.ft. real estate projects. The Company has a land bank of over 18 acres (in-and around Ahmedabad); and holds the near future potential to develop 47 lakh sq.ft. Main focus is to develop Affordable Housing Schemes, where the buyers get a chance to avail benefits under PMAY - Housing for All Mission. It offer Residential apartments in Premium, Luxury, and Signature categories. The Company proposes to provide end to end real estate development services by organizing the unorganized land and financial resources and develop residential projects mainly of affordable nature.As of February 2019, Gujarat had a total installed led power generation capacity of 31,579 megawatt ( MW). With a contribution of 65 to 70% to Indias denim production, Gujarat is the largest manufacturer of denim in the country and the third largest in the world. There are 42 ports, 18 domestic airports and one international airport. There are 106 product clusters and 60 noti?ed Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Large scale investment is expected in Gujarat as part of the USD 9,000 crore DMIC.
Company FAQs

What is the Nila Spaces Ltd share price today?

The Nila Spaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Spaces Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nila Spaces Ltd is ₹691.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nila Spaces Ltd is 53.68 and 5.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nila Spaces Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nila Spaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nila Spaces Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹19.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nila Spaces Ltd?

Nila Spaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.19%, 3 Years at 54.60%, 1 Year at 281.28%, 6 Month at 89.23%, 3 Month at 53.03% and 1 Month at 24.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nila Spaces Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nila Spaces Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.90 %
Institutions - 0.85 %
Public - 37.25 %

