Nila Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.4
83.66
87.66
86.36
Net Worth
129.79
123.05
127.05
125.75
Minority Interest
Debt
1.09
0
0
9.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.19
1.06
0.98
0.85
Total Liabilities
132.07
124.11
128.03
136.2
Fixed Assets
31.71
6.85
6.92
8.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.06
18.5
15.42
29.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.09
2.95
1.32
1.42
Networking Capital
60.32
84.16
103.65
96.31
Inventories
92.78
98.76
69.58
61.75
Inventory Days
4,767.54
499.48
Sundry Debtors
0.63
0.05
0.63
0.33
Debtor Days
43.16
2.66
Other Current Assets
68.15
52.67
39.11
54.88
Sundry Creditors
-4.59
-8.39
-2.01
-20.28
Creditor Days
137.72
164.04
Other Current Liabilities
-96.65
-58.93
-3.66
-0.36
Cash
34.89
11.67
0.72
0.35
Total Assets
132.07
124.13
128.03
136.2
