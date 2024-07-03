Nila Spaces Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
31.91
31.11
32.29
58.42
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.91
31.11
32.29
58.42
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.81
1.61
0.99
8.42
0.98
Total Income
34.71
32.72
33.28
66.84
0.98
Total Expenditure
24.25
24.85
26.57
51.11
1.14
PBIDT
10.47
7.87
6.71
15.73
-0.16
Interest
3.85
3.01
2.47
2.29
-0.01
PBDT
6.61
4.86
4.23
13.44
-0.15
Depreciation
1.3
1.24
1.09
0.07
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.74
1.2
-0.74
1.55
0
Deferred Tax
-0.1
-0.14
1.7
0.19
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
3.68
2.56
2.18
11.63
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.7
2.56
2.18
11.63
-0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.7
2.56
2.18
11.63
-0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.06
0.06
0.3
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.81
25.29
20.78
26.92
0
PBDTM(%)
20.71
15.62
13.1
23
0
PATM(%)
11.53
8.22
6.75
19.9
0
