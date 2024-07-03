iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nila Spaces Ltd Quarterly Results

17.91
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

31.91

31.11

32.29

58.42

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.91

31.11

32.29

58.42

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.81

1.61

0.99

8.42

0.98

Total Income

34.71

32.72

33.28

66.84

0.98

Total Expenditure

24.25

24.85

26.57

51.11

1.14

PBIDT

10.47

7.87

6.71

15.73

-0.16

Interest

3.85

3.01

2.47

2.29

-0.01

PBDT

6.61

4.86

4.23

13.44

-0.15

Depreciation

1.3

1.24

1.09

0.07

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.74

1.2

-0.74

1.55

0

Deferred Tax

-0.1

-0.14

1.7

0.19

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

3.68

2.56

2.18

11.63

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.7

2.56

2.18

11.63

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.7

2.56

2.18

11.63

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.06

0.06

0.3

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.81

25.29

20.78

26.92

0

PBDTM(%)

20.71

15.62

13.1

23

0

PATM(%)

11.53

8.22

6.75

19.9

0

Nila Spaces: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.