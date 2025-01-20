iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nila Spaces Ltd Key Ratios

16.8
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.19

-48.51

343.16

-30.73

Op profit growth

-249.49

-26.44

592.32

-96.34

EBIT growth

-81.43

-10.64

-38.95

-55.05

Net profit growth

-94.9

-215.77

46.75

-80.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-54.57

4.3

3.01

1.93

EBIT margin

17.87

11.36

6.54

47.54

Net profit margin

-2.27

-5.27

2.34

7.08

RoCE

0.76

3.75

3.61

4.89

RoNW

-0.02

-0.49

0.43

0.27

RoA

-0.02

-0.43

0.32

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-0.06

0.05

0.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

-0.06

0.04

0.03

Book value per share

3

3

3.06

2.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-23.33

10.2

P/CEPS

-581.14

-21.72

11.02

P/B

1.34

0.46

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

143.64

12.17

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-112.03

-368.41

-559.54

-28.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.88

3.63

1.99

25.28

Inventory days

4,499.29

542.03

397.14

1,851.66

Creditor days

-494.02

-96.95

-6.74

-33.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.58

-1.2

-0.92

-1.47

Net debt / equity

0

0.07

0.17

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

0.24

4.75

8.14

150.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-27.15

-3.16

-1.78

-3.82

Other costs

-127.42

-92.52

-95.19

-94.24

Nila Spaces : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.