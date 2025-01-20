Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.19
-48.51
343.16
-30.73
Op profit growth
-249.49
-26.44
592.32
-96.34
EBIT growth
-81.43
-10.64
-38.95
-55.05
Net profit growth
-94.9
-215.77
46.75
-80.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-54.57
4.3
3.01
1.93
EBIT margin
17.87
11.36
6.54
47.54
Net profit margin
-2.27
-5.27
2.34
7.08
RoCE
0.76
3.75
3.61
4.89
RoNW
-0.02
-0.49
0.43
0.27
RoA
-0.02
-0.43
0.32
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
-0.06
0.05
0.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
-0.06
0.04
0.03
Book value per share
3
3
3.06
2.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
-23.33
10.2
P/CEPS
-581.14
-21.72
11.02
P/B
1.34
0.46
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
143.64
12.17
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-112.03
-368.41
-559.54
-28.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.88
3.63
1.99
25.28
Inventory days
4,499.29
542.03
397.14
1,851.66
Creditor days
-494.02
-96.95
-6.74
-33.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.58
-1.2
-0.92
-1.47
Net debt / equity
0
0.07
0.17
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
0.24
4.75
8.14
150.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-27.15
-3.16
-1.78
-3.82
Other costs
-127.42
-92.52
-95.19
-94.24
