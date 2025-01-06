iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Spaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.56
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

Nila Spaces FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.89

3.57

2.33

2.98

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.23

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.6

-3.28

2.69

-0.2

Working capital

10.91

-13.42

-43.04

8.61

Other operating items

Operating

12.04

-13.28

-38.24

11.23

Capital expenditure

-1.54

0.88

-5.24

13.24

Free cash flow

10.5

-12.4

-43.48

24.47

Equity raised

172.72

172.1

162.04

156.51

Investing

-14.23

2.71

-3.82

2.82

Financing

-9.6

-13.03

-37.18

38.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

159.4

149.38

77.55

222.7

