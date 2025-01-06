Nila Spaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.89
3.57
2.33
2.98
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.23
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.6
-3.28
2.69
-0.2
Working capital
10.91
-13.42
-43.04
8.61
Other operating items
Operating
12.04
-13.28
-38.24
11.23
Capital expenditure
-1.54
0.88
-5.24
13.24
Free cash flow
10.5
-12.4
-43.48
24.47
Equity raised
172.72
172.1
162.04
156.51
Investing
-14.23
2.71
-3.82
2.82
Financing
-9.6
-13.03
-37.18
38.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
159.4
149.38
77.55
222.7
