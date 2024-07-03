Nila Spaces Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
58.42
1.01
4.33
33.38
31.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.42
1.01
4.33
33.38
31.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.12
2.09
2.97
2.47
5.24
Total Income
68.55
3.1
7.29
35.86
36.88
Total Expenditure
53.28
4.8
6.39
28.07
25.31
PBIDT
15.26
-1.7
0.9
7.78
11.57
Interest
2.3
0
0.23
3.71
3.94
PBDT
12.97
-1.7
0.67
4.08
7.63
Depreciation
0.13
0.09
0.12
0.12
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.55
0.01
0.02
0
0.17
Deferred Tax
0.05
-0.5
0.15
3.11
0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
11.24
-1.3
0.38
0.84
7.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.24
-1.3
0.38
0.84
7.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.24
-1.3
0.38
0.84
7.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.29
-0.03
0.01
0.02
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
39.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.12
-168.31
20.78
23.3
36.55
PBDTM(%)
22.2
-168.31
15.47
12.22
24.1
PATM(%)
19.23
-128.71
8.77
2.51
22.21
