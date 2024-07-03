iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nila Spaces Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18.26
(1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

58.42

1.01

4.33

33.38

31.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.42

1.01

4.33

33.38

31.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.12

2.09

2.97

2.47

5.24

Total Income

68.55

3.1

7.29

35.86

36.88

Total Expenditure

53.28

4.8

6.39

28.07

25.31

PBIDT

15.26

-1.7

0.9

7.78

11.57

Interest

2.3

0

0.23

3.71

3.94

PBDT

12.97

-1.7

0.67

4.08

7.63

Depreciation

0.13

0.09

0.12

0.12

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.55

0.01

0.02

0

0.17

Deferred Tax

0.05

-0.5

0.15

3.11

0.25

Reported Profit After Tax

11.24

-1.3

0.38

0.84

7.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.24

-1.3

0.38

0.84

7.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.24

-1.3

0.38

0.84

7.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.29

-0.03

0.01

0.02

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

39.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.12

-168.31

20.78

23.3

36.55

PBDTM(%)

22.2

-168.31

15.47

12.22

24.1

PATM(%)

19.23

-128.71

8.77

2.51

22.21

Nila Spaces: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.