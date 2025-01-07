iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nila Spaces Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.91
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5.32

45.12

87.64

9.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.19

-48.51

808.83

-51.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.44

-1.42

-1.56

-0.47

As % of sales

27.15

3.16

1.78

4.91

Other costs

-6.96

-41.74

-83.44

-8.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

130.71

92.52

95.19

83.12

Operating profit

-3.08

1.94

2.64

1.15

OPM

-57.87

4.3

3.01

11.95

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.23

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.26

-4.26

-6.23

-5.41

Other income

5.39

6.05

6.15

7.39

Profit before tax

1.89

3.57

2.33

2.98

Taxes

-0.6

-3.28

2.69

-0.2

Tax rate

-31.74

-91.81

115.27

-6.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.29

0.29

5.02

2.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.29

0.29

5.02

2.78

yoy growth (%)

340.94

-94.18

80.84

28.22

NPM

24.22

0.64

5.73

28.83

Nila Spaces : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nila Spaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.