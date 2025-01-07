Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5.32
45.12
87.64
9.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.19
-48.51
808.83
-51.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.44
-1.42
-1.56
-0.47
As % of sales
27.15
3.16
1.78
4.91
Other costs
-6.96
-41.74
-83.44
-8.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
130.71
92.52
95.19
83.12
Operating profit
-3.08
1.94
2.64
1.15
OPM
-57.87
4.3
3.01
11.95
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.23
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.26
-4.26
-6.23
-5.41
Other income
5.39
6.05
6.15
7.39
Profit before tax
1.89
3.57
2.33
2.98
Taxes
-0.6
-3.28
2.69
-0.2
Tax rate
-31.74
-91.81
115.27
-6.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.29
0.29
5.02
2.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.29
0.29
5.02
2.78
yoy growth (%)
340.94
-94.18
80.84
28.22
NPM
24.22
0.64
5.73
28.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.