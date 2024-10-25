iifl-logo-icon 1
Nila Spaces Ltd Board Meeting

Nila Spaces CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Nila Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Nila Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
Nila Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 together with reports of the auditors and directors thereon to approve audited financial results for the quarter/year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Nila Spaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended on December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at thier meeting held on Wednesday, February 07, 2024, has considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

