SectorRealty
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹39.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹41.39
Day's Low₹39.43
52 Week's High₹61.7
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹-86.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.43
P/E13.21
EPS3.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-163.08
-173.14
-167.18
-194.07
Net Worth
-145.49
-155.55
-149.59
-176.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.79
23.42
79.63
36.95
yoy growth (%)
78.41
-70.58
115.46
-17.37
Raw materials
-16.85
-17.09
-43.74
-25.05
As % of sales
40.31
72.97
54.92
67.79
Employee costs
-4.79
-7.15
-8.59
-11.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.78
-23.82
-3.56
-29.7
Depreciation
-0.46
-1.01
-0.74
-0.86
Tax paid
0
0.63
-4.48
0
Working capital
19.74
57.38
-62.25
-22.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.41
-70.58
115.46
-17.37
Op profit growth
-182.42
-265.97
-149
40.89
EBIT growth
-215.57
-162.06
-1,006.72
-80.51
Net profit growth
-563.48
-79.5
-72.91
-18.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
41.79
23.43
76.08
92.97
90.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
11.04
53.18
Net Sales
41.79
23.43
76.08
81.92
36.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.09
23.53
9.8
11.1
15.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Bhatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajnikant Patel
Non Executive Director
Jignesh B Engineer
Whole-time Director
Pawankumar Malsaria
Additional Director
Prama Raval Shah
Whole Time Director
Sunil Kumar Dhandhania
Additional Director
Vikas Dahiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Ramdas Pote
Reports by Golden Tobacco Ltd
Summary
Golden Tobacco Ltd (Formerly known GTC Industries Ltd) was established in the year 1930 by Narsee Monjee. The company was changed to a private concern in June, 1955 and went public in the year 1970. The name of the Company was changed from GTC Industries Limited to Golden Tobacco Limited effective from 23 July, 2008. Golden Tobacco, the flagship of Dalmia group is one of the prominent players in the cigarette market. The companys principal activity is to manufacture and market cigarettes and processed tobacco. They manufacture various categories of cigarettes, namely full flavor, lights, ultra lights, menthol, menthol lights and extra menthol lights. The company later diversified into petrochemicals, additives, paper, marine products, etc.The company has world class manufacturing units, located at Mumbai in Maharashtra & Vadodara in Gujarat. They also own fully equipped printing press to produce all their packaging material. Some of the major cigarette brands owned by the company include Panama, Flair, Chancellor, Esquire, Legend and Burton.In the year 1972, the company established their full-fledged manufacturing unit at Vadodara in Gujarat.In the year 1979, the company was taken over by the Dalmia Industries. The company diversified their business into Petrochemicals, additives and paper and hence the name of the company was changed from Golden Tobacco Company Ltd to GTC Industries Ltd with effect form August 20, 1985. In November 1985, the company started paper production
Read More
The Golden Tobacco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd is ₹69.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golden Tobacco Ltd is 13.21 and -0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Tobacco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Tobacco Ltd is ₹36 and ₹61.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Golden Tobacco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.52%, 3 Years at -32.18%, 1 Year at -19.94%, 6 Month at -6.10%, 3 Month at -4.18% and 1 Month at -2.40%.
