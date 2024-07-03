iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Share Price

39.43
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.5
  • Day's High41.39
  • 52 Wk High61.7
  • Prev. Close39.43
  • Day's Low39.43
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E13.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-86.83
  • EPS3.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Golden Tobacco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Golden Tobacco Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Golden Tobacco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Golden Tobacco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 69.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golden Tobacco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-163.08

-173.14

-167.18

-194.07

Net Worth

-145.49

-155.55

-149.59

-176.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.79

23.42

79.63

36.95

yoy growth (%)

78.41

-70.58

115.46

-17.37

Raw materials

-16.85

-17.09

-43.74

-25.05

As % of sales

40.31

72.97

54.92

67.79

Employee costs

-4.79

-7.15

-8.59

-11.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.78

-23.82

-3.56

-29.7

Depreciation

-0.46

-1.01

-0.74

-0.86

Tax paid

0

0.63

-4.48

0

Working capital

19.74

57.38

-62.25

-22.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

78.41

-70.58

115.46

-17.37

Op profit growth

-182.42

-265.97

-149

40.89

EBIT growth

-215.57

-162.06

-1,006.72

-80.51

Net profit growth

-563.48

-79.5

-72.91

-18.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

41.79

23.43

76.08

92.97

90.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

11.04

53.18

Net Sales

41.79

23.43

76.08

81.92

36.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.09

23.53

9.8

11.1

15.62

Golden Tobacco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golden Tobacco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Bhatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajnikant Patel

Non Executive Director

Jignesh B Engineer

Whole-time Director

Pawankumar Malsaria

Additional Director

Prama Raval Shah

Whole Time Director

Sunil Kumar Dhandhania

Additional Director

Vikas Dahiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Ramdas Pote

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golden Tobacco Ltd

Summary

Golden Tobacco Ltd (Formerly known GTC Industries Ltd) was established in the year 1930 by Narsee Monjee. The company was changed to a private concern in June, 1955 and went public in the year 1970. The name of the Company was changed from GTC Industries Limited to Golden Tobacco Limited effective from 23 July, 2008. Golden Tobacco, the flagship of Dalmia group is one of the prominent players in the cigarette market. The companys principal activity is to manufacture and market cigarettes and processed tobacco. They manufacture various categories of cigarettes, namely full flavor, lights, ultra lights, menthol, menthol lights and extra menthol lights. The company later diversified into petrochemicals, additives, paper, marine products, etc.The company has world class manufacturing units, located at Mumbai in Maharashtra & Vadodara in Gujarat. They also own fully equipped printing press to produce all their packaging material. Some of the major cigarette brands owned by the company include Panama, Flair, Chancellor, Esquire, Legend and Burton.In the year 1972, the company established their full-fledged manufacturing unit at Vadodara in Gujarat.In the year 1979, the company was taken over by the Dalmia Industries. The company diversified their business into Petrochemicals, additives and paper and hence the name of the company was changed from Golden Tobacco Company Ltd to GTC Industries Ltd with effect form August 20, 1985. In November 1985, the company started paper production
Company FAQs

What is the Golden Tobacco Ltd share price today?

The Golden Tobacco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd is ₹69.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golden Tobacco Ltd is 13.21 and -0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golden Tobacco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Tobacco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Tobacco Ltd is ₹36 and ₹61.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golden Tobacco Ltd?

Golden Tobacco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.52%, 3 Years at -32.18%, 1 Year at -19.94%, 6 Month at -6.10%, 3 Month at -4.18% and 1 Month at -2.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golden Tobacco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golden Tobacco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.04 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 69.81 %

