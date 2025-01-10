To,

Your Directors have pleasure to present their 65th Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2021.

1. THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

i. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Standalonoe Consolidated Particulars 2020-21 2019-20 2020-21 2019-20 Revenue from Operations 4179.46 2342.55 4179.46 2342.55 Profit/(Loss) for the year after charging all expenses but before providing finance costs, Depreciation, Tax and Exceptional Items 1549.43 (1199.26) 1548.68 (1202.32) (Less) : Finance Costs (423.98) (1082.14) (424.35) (1082.14) (Less) : Depreciation and Amortisation Expense (46.51) (101.18) (46.51) (101.18) Profit/(Loss) before Taxation & Exceptional Item 1078.94 (2382.58) 1077.82 (2385.64) (Less): Current Tax MAT - - (0.40) - Add/(Less): Tax Expense/Credit for the earlier Year (written back) - 63.95 - 62.40 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation but before Exceptional Items 1078.94 (2318.63) 1077.42 (2323.24) Exceptional Item Net -Income/ (Expense) (314.46) 2153.69 (314.46) 2164.58 Net Profit/(Loss) after Taxation & Exceptional Items 764.48 (164.94) 762.96 (158.66) Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 242.44 (428.64) 246.29 (445.48) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 1006.92 (593.58) 1,009.25 (604.14)

i. Financial Highlights/Summary

During FY 2020-21, total standalone income of the Company was Rs.4179.46 Lakhs as compared to Rs.2342.55 Lakhs in FY 2019-20, registering an Increase of 78.41%.

The Company has booked Net profit of Rs.764.48 Lakhs during the current year as against loss of Rs.164.94 in the previous year.

2. DIVIDEND

In view of carried forward losses, of the company, your directors do not recommend any Dividend for the financial year under review.

3. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

The Company is not required to transfer any amount to its reserves. Hence, no amount has been transferred to General Reserve of the Company.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2021 was 1,76,08,802 equity shares of Rs.10 each with no change as compared to previous financial year.

Since, the Company has not issued any equity shares, the Company is neither required to furnish any information in respect of issue of equity shares with differential rights pursuant to Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 (SCD Rules) nor in respect of issue of Employees Stock Option pursuant to Rule 12(9) of SCD Rules nor in respect of issue of Sweat Equity Shares pursuant to Rule 12(9) of SCD Rules. The Company has only one class of equity shares with face value of Rs. 10/- each, ranking pari-passu.

5. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in nature of business during the year.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There was no material change and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of financial year of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2021 and the date of this report and hence not reported.

7. FINANCE

During the year under review, your Company does not have any obligation towards its bankers or any lenders.

8. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under section 186 of the Act forms part of the Notes to the financial statement.

10. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR")

Since the Company does not fall in any of the criteria mentioned in section 135(1) of the Act, provisions of Section 135 of the Act, and rules framed there under relating to corporate social responsibility, are not applicable to the Company. Hence, no details in the regard have been furnished.

11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adheres to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The Company has been practicing the principles of good corporate governance over the years and lays strong emphasis on transparency, accountability and integrity. As required under the Listing Regulations, a detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the CEO and CFO certificate and a compliance certificate thereon from a practising Company Secretary forms part of this report as Annexure-I.

12. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed with the report as per Annexure II and forms part of this Annual Report.

13. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has not entered into any contracts/ arrangement with related parties pursuant to Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence, no information is furnished.

14. ENVIRONMENT, OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Good environment as well as safe & healthy working conditions are the root of the good performance. Your Company has been in a constant quest for providing to its employees, a very congenial work environment which will in turn add to the performance of the Company. Keeping in mind, the dynamism in the environment, your Company is continuously imparting requisite training to its employees in their respective field of work.

Health and safety of our employees is of prime concern to us. The workplace is designed to abate the hazards naturally prone to our product(s). No accident or any pollution problem was noticed during the year. Care is taken to ensure that all laws pertaining to environment, pollution, health and safety of employees and other relevant enactments are being scrupulously adhered to. Our commitment towards the society in terms of providing a clean and healthy environment is of utmost concern and we pledge to take active efforts to preserve the same. The Company is also now accredited with ISO 9001: 2015 certification by TUV NORD - a certification agency for Manufacture and Supply of Cigarettes and Tobacco Products.

15. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL ("KMP")

In terms of applicable provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Shri Pawan Kumar Malsaria, Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. His reappointment is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Brief resume and other details of Shri Pawan Kumar Malsaria, who is proposed to be re-appointed as a Retiring Director of your Company, have been furnished in the explanatory statement to the notice of the ensuing annual general meeting.

During the year under review, following changes took place in the composition of Board of Directors:

i. Shri Pawan Kumar Malsaria and Shri Raj Kamal Gupta were appointed as Whole-time Directors of the Company w.e.f. 01/09/2020;

ii. Shri Jignesh Bhailal Engineer was appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director w.e.f. 11/09/2020;

iii. Smt. Prama Raval Shah was appointed as an Additional Director to hold the office till the ensuing Annual General Meeting as well as Non Executive Independent Woman Director for the term of 5 years with effect from 12/02/2021 subject to approval of members.

iv. Shri Jaskaran Khurana, Managing Director of the Company, resigned w.e.f. 29/08/2020

v. Consequent to the failure of Special Resolution for re-appointment of Ms. Kokila Panchal, Independent Woman Director, at the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company, she resigned w.e.f. 01/01/2021.

vi. Shri Rajkamal Gupta Whole-time Director resigned w.e.f 10/08/2021

vii. Shri Harish Punwani, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company resigned w.e.f. 13th July, 2021

viii. Shri Vikas Dahiya was appopinted as an Additional Director to hold office up to ensuing Annual General Meeting as well as Non Executive Independent Director for the term of 5 years with effect from 13/08/2021 subject to approval of members.

The Board places on record its appreciation for invaluable contribution during tenure of Shri Jaskaran Khurana, Smt. Kokila Panchal, Shri Raj Kamal Gupta and Shri Harish Punwani with the Company.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirms that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended March 31, 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 under review;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Corporate Governance Policy guides the conduct of the affairs of your Company and clearly delineates the roles, responsibilities at each level of its key functionaries involved in governance. Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

During the year under review, no reportable material weakness in the operation was observed. Regular audit and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

18. REMUNERAION POLICY

Pursuant to provisions of the Act, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of your Board has formulated a Remuneration Policy for the appointment and determination of remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The NRC has developed criteria for determining the qualification, positive attributes and independence of Directors and for making payments to Executive and Non- Executive Directors. The remuneration policy of the Company can also be viewed at the website of the Company i.e. www.goldentobacco.in.

19. RECEIPT OF ANY COMMISION BY MD/WTD FROM THE COMPANY OR FOR RECEIPT OF COMMISSION/REMUNERATION FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY.

Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole time Director(s) are in receipt of any Commission from the Company its Subsidiary/Holding company. Hence, the details of commission pursuant to Section 197(14) of the Act are not required to be reported.

20. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has a vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. In staying true to our values of strength, performance and passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholders responsibility.

21. POLICY AND DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harrasment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules there under and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at work place. Internal Complaint Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board.

22. AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Company at its 61st AGM appointed M/s. Bagaria & Co, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of 66th Annual General Meeting. The Company has obtained necessary certificate under Section 141 of the Act conveying their eligibility for being the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2021-22.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

As required under Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to appoint a Secretarial Auditor for auditing secretarial and related records of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2020-21, given by M/s. Devesh Pathak & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Vadodara is attached as Annexure III to this Report.

The Board at its meeting held on 29th June, 2021 has re-appointed M/s. Devesh Pathak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Vadodara as Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2021-22 upon recommendation of the Audit Committee.

23. EXPLANATIONS/COMMENTS ON STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT & SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

Neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, in their respective reports, have made any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers. Accordingly, no explanations/comments thereon are required to be furnished.

24. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act and rules framed there under either to the Company or to the Central Government.

25. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to section 92(3) read with 134(3)(a) of the Act, a copy of the annual return is placed on the website of the Company i.e. www.goldentobacco.in.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conversation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as per Annexure-IV of the Boards report

27. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES AND ITS ACCOUNTS:

Your Company has Four subsidiaries namely Golden Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., Golden Investment (Sikkim) Pvt. Ltd., GTC Inc B.V. and Western Express Industries Limited, the fellow subsidiary of Western Express Industries Limited as on March 31, 2021.

Pursuant to section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board and the Audit Committee has reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary companies. There is no Associate Company within the meaning of section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries. Pursuant to section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the audited financial statement and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each subsidiaries will be provided to any shareholder of the Company on making requisition to the Secretarial Department at the registered office of the Company or email share@goldentobacco.in These documents will be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the Company. A statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries in the prescribed format AOC-1 is annexed as per Annexure-V which forms the Boards report.

28. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)-110 on Consolidated Financial Statements, Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") along with a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial performance of its subsidiary in the prescribed form. The audited consolidated financial statements together with Auditors Report forms part of the Annual Report and reflect the contribution of the subsidiaries to the overall performance of the Company.

29. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

30. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

Your Companys Human Resources Management Systems and process are aimed to create a responsive market focused and customer centric and endeavors to move ahead with its most valuable resources, its employees. Your Company is engaged with a constructive relationship with employees and always believes that motivated employees are the core source, the competitive advantage and these are the continuous investments providing training and development programs an emphasis on productivity and efficiency and underline safe working practices etc.

31. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The Statement of disclosure of remuneration under Section 197 of the Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure-VI. There was no employee of the Company, employed throughout the year, who was in receipt of the remuneration exceeding 1.02 Crore per annum.

32. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

During the year under review, no material significant orders were passed by any Regulator/Honble Courts etc., which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. However, under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation read with guidance note issued by the SEBI/Stock Exchanges from time to time, the Company has been reporting all the updates/major cases/litigations and other matters etc., if any from time to time as and when necessary to the Stock Exchanges.

33. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Listing Regulations, the Board carried out an evaluation of its own performance as well as of the directors individually. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board process, information and functioning etc. The Board as well as Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) reviewed the performance of the individual directors. The Chairman of the Board/Committee was also evaluated on the key aspects of his roles mainly on Board dynamic and relationship, information flow, decision making, relationship with shareholders, Company performance and strategy, tracking Board and Committee effectiveness etc.

In separate meeting of independent directors, performance of Non Independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman of the Board was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive and Non Executive Directors including the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual directors. The same was discussed in the Board meeting that followed in the meeting of the Independent Directors.

34. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, Six meetings of the Board were held i.e. on June 30.2020, August 31, 2020, September 11, 2020, November 12, 2020, December 30, 2020, and February 12, 2021. Details of meetings of the Board and their attendance are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of annual report.

35. DECLARATION BY INEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Directors under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations.

36. (A) STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149(6) OF THE ACT

The Board of Directors hereby declares that all the independent directors duly appointed by the Company have given the declaration and they meet criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Act.

(B) A STATEMENT WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Your Directors are of the opinion that Independent Directors of the Company are of high integrity and suitable expertise as well as experience (including proficiency)

37. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company believes that a Board, which is well informed/familiarized with the Company, can contribute significantly to effectively discharge its role of trusteeship. All new independent directors inducted into a Board attend an orientation program. The details of familiarization programme are provided in the Corporate Governance Report and also available on the Companys websitewww.goldentobacco.in

38. CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Code of Conduct is applicable to the members of the Board and all designated employees in the course of day to day business operations of the Company. The Code laid down by the Board is known as "Code of Conduct and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" which forms an Appendix to the Code of Conduct of the Company which is in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.

The Company has received affirmations from Board members as well as senior management confirming their compliance with the said Code for FY 2020-21.

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place in business practices and dealing with stakeholders. All the Board members and the senior management personnel have confirmed their compliance with the Code. All management personnel are being provided appropriate training in this regard.

39. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the code. All Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the code.

40. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

In terms of Clause no.9 SS-1 (Secretarial Standards-1 on Meetings of Board of Directors), your Directors state that the Company has been compliant of applicable secretarial standards during the year under review.

41. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition of the Audit Committee is in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is an Independent Director. The Audit Committee of the Board provides reassurance to the Board on the existence of an effective internal control environment that ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of the operations of the Company and safeguarding of assets and adequacy of provisions for all liabilities. Further details on the Audit Committee and its terms of reference etc. have been furnished in Corporate Governance Report.

42. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) is in line with the Section 178 of the Act read with Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations. The Committee determines overall Companys Policy on remuneration packages and other terms and conditions of the appointment of the Directors and senior management of the Company as well as sitting fees to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company and also to approve payment of remuneration to Managing Director and Whole Time Directors as decided by the members of the Company and recommends to the Board of Directors for their consideration and approval. The details of meetings and their attendance are included in the Corporate Governance Report.

43. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) is in line with the Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations. The Committee looks after the stakeholders grievances and redressal of investors complaints related to transfer of shares, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of dividend etc. The details of meetings and attendance are included in Corporate Governance Report.

44. RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE:

The composition of the Risk Management Committee is not applicable to your Company. However, the Company has voluntarily constituted the Risk Management Committee (RMC) which is in line with the section 134(3) of the Companies Act read with Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations. The Company has framed Risk Management Policy which inter-alia covers financials, operational, regulatory and Legal and product and market risk etc. and to formulate a procedure for mitigation of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

45. COST RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain the cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly the Company has not maintained the cost records.

46. COST AUDITORS:

The Company is not required to appoint the cost auditor as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly the Company has not appointed the cost auditor.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors express their deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for the whole-hearted assistance and co-operation extended to the Company by the Government,

Bankers, Financial Institutions, Business associates, Employees and all the Shareholders of the Company who have continued to repose utmost faith in the Company.