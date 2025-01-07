Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.79
23.42
79.63
36.95
yoy growth (%)
78.41
-70.58
115.46
-17.37
Raw materials
-16.85
-17.09
-43.74
-25.05
As % of sales
40.31
72.97
54.92
67.79
Employee costs
-4.79
-7.15
-8.59
-11.7
As % of sales
11.47
30.52
10.79
31.67
Other costs
-8.71
-13.05
-18.94
-17.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.84
55.71
23.78
46.68
Operating profit
11.43
-13.87
8.35
-17.05
OPM
27.35
-59.22
10.49
-46.15
Depreciation
-0.46
-1.01
-0.74
-0.86
Interest expense
-4.23
-10.82
-24.51
-27.39
Other income
4.06
1.88
13.33
15.61
Profit before tax
10.78
-23.82
-3.56
-29.7
Taxes
0
0.63
-4.48
0
Tax rate
0
-2.68
125.76
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.78
-23.18
-8.04
-29.7
Exceptional items
-3.14
21.53
0
0
Net profit
7.64
-1.64
-8.04
-29.7
yoy growth (%)
-563.48
-79.5
-72.91
-18.75
NPM
18.29
-7.04
-10.1
-80.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.