iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golden Tobacco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.03
(3.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:32:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Tobacco Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.79

23.42

79.63

36.95

yoy growth (%)

78.41

-70.58

115.46

-17.37

Raw materials

-16.85

-17.09

-43.74

-25.05

As % of sales

40.31

72.97

54.92

67.79

Employee costs

-4.79

-7.15

-8.59

-11.7

As % of sales

11.47

30.52

10.79

31.67

Other costs

-8.71

-13.05

-18.94

-17.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.84

55.71

23.78

46.68

Operating profit

11.43

-13.87

8.35

-17.05

OPM

27.35

-59.22

10.49

-46.15

Depreciation

-0.46

-1.01

-0.74

-0.86

Interest expense

-4.23

-10.82

-24.51

-27.39

Other income

4.06

1.88

13.33

15.61

Profit before tax

10.78

-23.82

-3.56

-29.7

Taxes

0

0.63

-4.48

0

Tax rate

0

-2.68

125.76

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.78

-23.18

-8.04

-29.7

Exceptional items

-3.14

21.53

0

0

Net profit

7.64

-1.64

-8.04

-29.7

yoy growth (%)

-563.48

-79.5

-72.91

-18.75

NPM

18.29

-7.04

-10.1

-80.37

Golden Tobacco : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Tobacco Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.