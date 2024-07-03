Golden Tobacco Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
6.68
15.81
17.39
67.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.68
15.81
17.39
67.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.21
2.85
23.16
3.13
Total Income
12.89
18.67
40.55
70.52
Total Expenditure
12.08
17.7
29.81
39.6
PBIDT
0.81
0.96
10.74
30.92
Interest
3.21
3.29
9.59
15.24
PBDT
-2.4
-2.32
1.15
15.68
Depreciation
0.38
0.35
0.76
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
0
-0.64
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.39
-2.67
1.03
15.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.39
-2.67
1.03
15.21
Extra-ordinary Items
4.19
0
21.65
-9.87
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.58
-2.67
-20.62
25.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.98
-1.52
0.58
8.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.12
6.07
61.75
45.88
PBDTM(%)
-35.92
-14.67
6.61
23.26
PATM(%)
-50.74
-16.88
5.92
22.57
