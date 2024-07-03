iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Nine Monthly Results

38.06
(-2.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

6.68

15.81

17.39

67.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.68

15.81

17.39

67.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.21

2.85

23.16

3.13

Total Income

12.89

18.67

40.55

70.52

Total Expenditure

12.08

17.7

29.81

39.6

PBIDT

0.81

0.96

10.74

30.92

Interest

3.21

3.29

9.59

15.24

PBDT

-2.4

-2.32

1.15

15.68

Depreciation

0.38

0.35

0.76

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

0

-0.64

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.39

-2.67

1.03

15.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.39

-2.67

1.03

15.21

Extra-ordinary Items

4.19

0

21.65

-9.87

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.58

-2.67

-20.62

25.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.98

-1.52

0.58

8.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.12

6.07

61.75

45.88

PBDTM(%)

-35.92

-14.67

6.61

23.26

PATM(%)

-50.74

-16.88

5.92

22.57

Golden Tobacco: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Tobacco Ltd

