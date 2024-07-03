Golden Tobacco Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
3.8
1.98
0.9
25.98
4.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.8
1.98
0.9
25.98
4.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
5.43
0.76
1.24
0.08
Total Income
3.83
7.41
1.66
27.22
4.73
Total Expenditure
4.21
3.77
4.11
15.84
4.13
PBIDT
-0.38
3.64
-2.45
11.38
0.61
Interest
1.03
1.18
0.99
0.96
1.03
PBDT
-1.41
2.46
-3.44
10.42
-0.42
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.11
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.61
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.55
1.72
-3.55
10.3
-0.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.55
1.72
-3.55
10.3
-0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
4.76
0
-3.14
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.55
-3.04
-3.55
13.44
-0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.88
0.98
-2.02
5.86
-0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10
183.83
-272.22
43.8
13.11
PBDTM(%)
-37.1
124.24
-382.22
40.1
-9.03
PATM(%)
-40.78
86.86
-394.44
39.64
-11.61
No Record Found
