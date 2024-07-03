iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Quarterly Results

39.03
(3.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

3.8

1.98

0.9

25.98

4.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.8

1.98

0.9

25.98

4.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

5.43

0.76

1.24

0.08

Total Income

3.83

7.41

1.66

27.22

4.73

Total Expenditure

4.21

3.77

4.11

15.84

4.13

PBIDT

-0.38

3.64

-2.45

11.38

0.61

Interest

1.03

1.18

0.99

0.96

1.03

PBDT

-1.41

2.46

-3.44

10.42

-0.42

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.11

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.61

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.55

1.72

-3.55

10.3

-0.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.55

1.72

-3.55

10.3

-0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

4.76

0

-3.14

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.55

-3.04

-3.55

13.44

-0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.88

0.98

-2.02

5.86

-0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10

183.83

-272.22

43.8

13.11

PBDTM(%)

-37.1

124.24

-382.22

40.1

-9.03

PATM(%)

-40.78

86.86

-394.44

39.64

-11.61

