Golden Tobacco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.78
-23.82
-3.56
-29.7
Depreciation
-0.46
-1.01
-0.74
-0.86
Tax paid
0
0.63
-4.48
0
Working capital
19.74
57.38
-62.25
-22.69
Other operating items
Operating
30.06
33.18
-71.04
-53.26
Capital expenditure
0
-6.01
-1.55
-98.09
Free cash flow
30.07
27.17
-72.59
-151.35
Equity raised
-343.86
-365.56
-370.15
-318.73
Investing
-1.11
-9.49
-0.34
5.39
Financing
4
2
-28.7
7.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-310.9
-345.87
-471.78
-457.11
