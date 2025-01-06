iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.54
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025

Golden Tobacco Ltd

Golden Tobacco FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.78

-23.82

-3.56

-29.7

Depreciation

-0.46

-1.01

-0.74

-0.86

Tax paid

0

0.63

-4.48

0

Working capital

19.74

57.38

-62.25

-22.69

Other operating items

Operating

30.06

33.18

-71.04

-53.26

Capital expenditure

0

-6.01

-1.55

-98.09

Free cash flow

30.07

27.17

-72.59

-151.35

Equity raised

-343.86

-365.56

-370.15

-318.73

Investing

-1.11

-9.49

-0.34

5.39

Financing

4

2

-28.7

7.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-310.9

-345.87

-471.78

-457.11

Golden Tobacco Ltd

