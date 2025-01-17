iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Key Ratios

37.71
(-1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Tobacco Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

78.41

-70.59

115.57

-17.37

Op profit growth

-181.91

-267.34

-149.61

36.8

EBIT growth

-215.24

-162.33

-1,146.04

-83.32

Net profit growth

-580.87

-80.37

-72.49

-19.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.26

-59.38

10.43

-45.33

EBIT margin

35.94

-55.64

26.24

-5.4

Net profit margin

18.25

-6.77

-10.14

-79.53

RoCE

-7.25

5.83

-10.14

1.19

RoNW

-0.91

0.17

0.87

3.41

RoA

-0.92

0.17

0.98

4.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.34

-0.9

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

4.07

-1.47

-5.02

-17.2

Book value per share

-115.94

-121.68

-133.56

-127.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.25

-20.72

0

0

P/CEPS

9.85

-12.62

-11.15

-4.32

P/B

-0.34

-0.15

-0.41

-0.58

EV/EBIDTA

4.48

-2.64

4.23

-155.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.03

-2.61

124.38

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.4

98.39

41.94

86.9

Inventory days

151.65

421

215.61

642.52

Creditor days

-67.65

-179.87

-159.83

-203.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.53

1.2

-0.85

0.07

Net debt / equity

0

0

0.02

-0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-0.11

0.07

-0.83

-2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.31

-72.97

-54.94

-67.79

Employee costs

-11.47

-30.52

-10.78

-31.67

Other costs

-20.94

-55.87

-23.83

-45.86

