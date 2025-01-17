Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.41
-70.59
115.57
-17.37
Op profit growth
-181.91
-267.34
-149.61
36.8
EBIT growth
-215.24
-162.33
-1,146.04
-83.32
Net profit growth
-580.87
-80.37
-72.49
-19.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.26
-59.38
10.43
-45.33
EBIT margin
35.94
-55.64
26.24
-5.4
Net profit margin
18.25
-6.77
-10.14
-79.53
RoCE
-7.25
5.83
-10.14
1.19
RoNW
-0.91
0.17
0.87
3.41
RoA
-0.92
0.17
0.98
4.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.34
-0.9
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
4.07
-1.47
-5.02
-17.2
Book value per share
-115.94
-121.68
-133.56
-127.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.25
-20.72
0
0
P/CEPS
9.85
-12.62
-11.15
-4.32
P/B
-0.34
-0.15
-0.41
-0.58
EV/EBIDTA
4.48
-2.64
4.23
-155.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.03
-2.61
124.38
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.4
98.39
41.94
86.9
Inventory days
151.65
421
215.61
642.52
Creditor days
-67.65
-179.87
-159.83
-203.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.53
1.2
-0.85
0.07
Net debt / equity
0
0
0.02
-0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
0.07
-0.83
-2.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.31
-72.97
-54.94
-67.79
Employee costs
-11.47
-30.52
-10.78
-31.67
Other costs
-20.94
-55.87
-23.83
-45.86
