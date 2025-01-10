iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Tobacco Ltd Balance Sheet

39
(-1.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-163.08

-173.14

-167.18

-194.07

Net Worth

-145.49

-155.55

-149.59

-176.48

Minority Interest

Debt

2

2

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-143.49

-153.55

-149.59

-176.48

Fixed Assets

7.26

7.72

14.8

15.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.09

4.2

13.26

13.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-157.09

-168.48

-179.64

-212.43

Inventories

10.75

23.98

26.58

30.06

Inventory Days

93.88

373.63

137.77

Sundry Debtors

0.3

3

7.78

9.62

Debtor Days

2.61

46.74

44.09

Other Current Assets

182.44

190.96

187.69

207.88

Sundry Creditors

-5.69

-5.58

-29.87

-31.22

Creditor Days

49.69

86.94

143.09

Other Current Liabilities

-344.89

-380.84

-371.82

-428.77

Cash

3.25

3.01

1.98

6.94

Total Assets

-143.49

-153.55

-149.6

-176.49

