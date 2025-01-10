Golden Tobacco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-163.08
-173.14
-167.18
-194.07
Net Worth
-145.49
-155.55
-149.59
-176.48
Minority Interest
Debt
2
2
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-143.49
-153.55
-149.59
-176.48
Fixed Assets
7.26
7.72
14.8
15.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.09
4.2
13.26
13.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-157.09
-168.48
-179.64
-212.43
Inventories
10.75
23.98
26.58
30.06
Inventory Days
93.88
373.63
137.77
Sundry Debtors
0.3
3
7.78
9.62
Debtor Days
2.61
46.74
44.09
Other Current Assets
182.44
190.96
187.69
207.88
Sundry Creditors
-5.69
-5.58
-29.87
-31.22
Creditor Days
49.69
86.94
143.09
Other Current Liabilities
-344.89
-380.84
-371.82
-428.77
Cash
3.25
3.01
1.98
6.94
Total Assets
-143.49
-153.55
-149.6
-176.49
