Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Share Price

15.6
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0

Prev. Close

15.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

15.7

Day's Low

15.6

52 Week's High

22.05

52 Week's Low

9.65

Book Value

-34.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.74

8.74

8.74

8.74

Preference Capital

5

5

5

5

Reserves

-35.2

-28.3

-25.23

-15.71

Net Worth

-21.46

-14.56

-11.49

-1.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.64

42.05

252.05

188.62

yoy growth (%)

-43.78

-83.31

33.62

-19.36

Raw materials

-20.07

-37.43

-187.16

-140.21

As % of sales

84.91

89.01

74.25

74.33

Employee costs

-14.69

-18.27

-23.5

-17.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.05

-21.79

-15.28

-12.01

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.71

-3.98

-4.19

Tax paid

0.32

3.04

1.1

0.33

Working capital

-0.52

-41.34

-4.46

-2.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.78

-83.31

33.62

-19.36

Op profit growth

-23.33

304.16

133.41

-150.74

EBIT growth

-48.89

114.43

54.64

-418.5

Net profit growth

-37.45

32.34

21.33

117.04

No Record Found

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishan Kumar Patodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hariprasad Siotia

Managing Director

Narayan Patodia

Executive Director & CFO

Rajiv Patodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashwinikumar Lalitshankar Dave

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vrushali Mhatre

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd

Summary

Belonging to the Patodia Group and promoted by PBM Polytex, Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in Feb. 87. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics and real estate development. It manufactures cotton yarn of various counts from 30s to 100s. Being a 100% EOU, has agency and selling arrangements with various reputed buyers in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Japan. The Company commenced manufacture of Cotton Yarn in 1989. It diversified into the processing of yarn and manufacture of woven and knitted superfine cotton fabric of international standards, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium in Oct.92. It started production of phase-I of its expansion project of 14,112 spindles at the second (new) 100% EOU. The entire spinning plant got imported from Switzerland. To meet the working capital requirements, the Company had issued 13% Debentures of Rs.5 Cr. to UTI Banks in 2001 and same were redeemed during the year itself.
Company FAQs

What is the Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd share price today?

The Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is ₹13.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is 0 and -0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is ₹9.65 and ₹22.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd?

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.99%, 3 Years at 3.89%, 1 Year at 28.69%, 6 Month at 15.78%, 3 Month at -12.68% and 1 Month at 45.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.99 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.99 %

