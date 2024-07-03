Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹15.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹15.7
Day's Low₹15.6
52 Week's High₹22.05
52 Week's Low₹9.65
Book Value₹-34.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.74
8.74
8.74
8.74
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
-35.2
-28.3
-25.23
-15.71
Net Worth
-21.46
-14.56
-11.49
-1.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.64
42.05
252.05
188.62
yoy growth (%)
-43.78
-83.31
33.62
-19.36
Raw materials
-20.07
-37.43
-187.16
-140.21
As % of sales
84.91
89.01
74.25
74.33
Employee costs
-14.69
-18.27
-23.5
-17.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.05
-21.79
-15.28
-12.01
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.71
-3.98
-4.19
Tax paid
0.32
3.04
1.1
0.33
Working capital
-0.52
-41.34
-4.46
-2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.78
-83.31
33.62
-19.36
Op profit growth
-23.33
304.16
133.41
-150.74
EBIT growth
-48.89
114.43
54.64
-418.5
Net profit growth
-37.45
32.34
21.33
117.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishan Kumar Patodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hariprasad Siotia
Managing Director
Narayan Patodia
Executive Director & CFO
Rajiv Patodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashwinikumar Lalitshankar Dave
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vrushali Mhatre
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Garg
Reports by Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
Summary
Belonging to the Patodia Group and promoted by PBM Polytex, Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd was incorporated in Feb. 87. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics and real estate development. It manufactures cotton yarn of various counts from 30s to 100s. Being a 100% EOU, has agency and selling arrangements with various reputed buyers in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Japan. The Company commenced manufacture of Cotton Yarn in 1989. It diversified into the processing of yarn and manufacture of woven and knitted superfine cotton fabric of international standards, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium in Oct.92. It started production of phase-I of its expansion project of 14,112 spindles at the second (new) 100% EOU. The entire spinning plant got imported from Switzerland. To meet the working capital requirements, the Company had issued 13% Debentures of Rs.5 Cr. to UTI Banks in 2001 and same were redeemed during the year itself.
The Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is ₹13.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is 0 and -0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd is ₹9.65 and ₹22.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.99%, 3 Years at 3.89%, 1 Year at 28.69%, 6 Month at 15.78%, 3 Month at -12.68% and 1 Month at 45.78%.
