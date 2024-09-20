Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report of our Company for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting. The Company has completed the dispatch of the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting along with Annual report 2023-24 on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024. This is for your kind information and records Intimation of voting results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20th September 2024 along with Scrutinizer report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)