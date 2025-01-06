Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.05
-21.79
-15.28
-12.01
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.71
-3.98
-4.19
Tax paid
0.32
3.04
1.1
0.33
Working capital
-0.52
-41.34
-4.46
-2.61
Other operating items
Operating
-15.91
-63.8
-22.61
-18.48
Capital expenditure
-8.69
-6.69
-4.3
-157.41
Free cash flow
-24.6
-70.49
-26.92
-175.89
Equity raised
-8.43
47.15
99.37
109.29
Investing
0.84
-12.12
-0.6
10.65
Financing
3.5
-19.7
16.65
13.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-28.69
-55.16
88.48
-42.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.