Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.6
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.05

-21.79

-15.28

-12.01

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.71

-3.98

-4.19

Tax paid

0.32

3.04

1.1

0.33

Working capital

-0.52

-41.34

-4.46

-2.61

Other operating items

Operating

-15.91

-63.8

-22.61

-18.48

Capital expenditure

-8.69

-6.69

-4.3

-157.41

Free cash flow

-24.6

-70.49

-26.92

-175.89

Equity raised

-8.43

47.15

99.37

109.29

Investing

0.84

-12.12

-0.6

10.65

Financing

3.5

-19.7

16.65

13.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-28.69

-55.16

88.48

-42.52

