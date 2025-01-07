Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.64
42.05
252.05
188.62
yoy growth (%)
-43.78
-83.31
33.62
-19.36
Raw materials
-20.07
-37.43
-187.16
-140.21
As % of sales
84.91
89.01
74.25
74.33
Employee costs
-14.69
-18.27
-23.5
-17.18
As % of sales
62.15
43.44
9.32
9.1
Other costs
-5.09
-7.51
-46.61
-33.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.54
17.86
18.49
17.74
Operating profit
-16.22
-21.16
-5.23
-2.24
OPM
-68.61
-50.31
-2.07
-1.18
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.71
-3.98
-4.19
Interest expense
-3.19
-4.46
-7.19
-6.78
Other income
11.02
7.53
1.13
1.21
Profit before tax
-12.05
-21.79
-15.28
-12.01
Taxes
0.32
3.04
1.1
0.33
Tax rate
-2.66
-13.96
-7.26
-2.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.73
-18.75
-14.17
-11.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.73
-18.75
-14.17
-11.68
yoy growth (%)
-37.45
32.34
21.33
117.04
NPM
-49.61
-44.59
-5.62
-6.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.