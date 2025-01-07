iifl-logo-icon 1
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.28
(-2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:13 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.64

42.05

252.05

188.62

yoy growth (%)

-43.78

-83.31

33.62

-19.36

Raw materials

-20.07

-37.43

-187.16

-140.21

As % of sales

84.91

89.01

74.25

74.33

Employee costs

-14.69

-18.27

-23.5

-17.18

As % of sales

62.15

43.44

9.32

9.1

Other costs

-5.09

-7.51

-46.61

-33.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.54

17.86

18.49

17.74

Operating profit

-16.22

-21.16

-5.23

-2.24

OPM

-68.61

-50.31

-2.07

-1.18

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.71

-3.98

-4.19

Interest expense

-3.19

-4.46

-7.19

-6.78

Other income

11.02

7.53

1.13

1.21

Profit before tax

-12.05

-21.79

-15.28

-12.01

Taxes

0.32

3.04

1.1

0.33

Tax rate

-2.66

-13.96

-7.26

-2.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.73

-18.75

-14.17

-11.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.73

-18.75

-14.17

-11.68

yoy growth (%)

-37.45

32.34

21.33

117.04

NPM

-49.61

-44.59

-5.62

-6.19

