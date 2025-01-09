Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure & Development:

The Company is having a plant of manufacturing cotton yarn which is affected since long period due to severe interunion rivalry bringing a grinding halt to its operations..

b. Opportunities & Threats:

While opportunities for domestic and export demand is bright, yet presently the conflict in Europe has dampened the Textile business in general.

Indian textile industry is facing threat from other textile exporting countries due to high power cost, cost of raw materials and rigid labour laws of our country.

c. Segment or Product wise Performance:

The Company has only two reportable business segments

i.e. ‘Yarn and Real estate development segment in terms of requirement of IND AS-108 and has its operations / assets located in India.

Hence, segment-wise or product-wise performance is given.

d. Outlook, Risks and Concern:

Presently the Company is looking at opportunities developing its land parcel wherein the 1st phase of its building project is successfully completed and now the 2nd

phase project is being taken up.

e. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has got adequate internal control system commensurate with its size of all departments.

f. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial and operational performances are already elaborated in the Directors Report.

g. Key ratios

Ratios F.Y 2023-24 F.Y 2022-23 Debtors Turnover Ratio 6.39 114.25 Inventory Turnover Ratio 0.39 4.59 Current Ratio 0.05 0.05 Interest Coverage Ratio (1.65) (0.28) Debt- Equity Ratio (%) Ratio (1.67) (2.22) Operating Profit Margin (%) Ratio (1047.04) (52.06) Net Profit Margin (%) (1038.07) (44.98) Return on Net Worth (%) (RONW) 24.70 13.13

h. Development in Human Resources / Industrial Relations Front:

The Company continued its endeavor in maintaining peace and harmony at all levels of employment in the Organization in the year under review.

i. Cautionary Statement:

The Statements in the Report may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. These Statements are made on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in government regulations, Tax Regimes, economic developments within India and the Countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental Factors.

The Company and its Directors assume no responsibility in respect of the forward-looking statements herein which may undergo changes in the future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.