TO

THE MEMBERS OF

eurotex industries and exports limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its losses including total comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Without qualifying, we draw your attention to note no. 40 of the financial statements with respect to the fact that the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business though the Company has incurred cash loss during the current year, losses during last many years, having eroded its entire net worth and that the operations of the manufacturing plants at Kolhapur have continued grinding halt since 25th March, 2019 and announcement of their closure on 30th March, 2022. The management has settled dues of lender banks (by borrowing from promoter group companies), is studying ways to revive operations of the Company as also to undertake the further development of available land area at Kolhapur in near future and in view of such positivities, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors response 1- Evaluation of indirect tax and other receivables Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions. The Company has MVAT receivables of Rs. 73.20 lakhs for the financial year 2007-08, Central Sales Tax of Rs.96.90 lakhs for the financial year 2006-07 and MSEB Load Factor Incentives receivables of Rs. 178.06 Lakhs pertaining to financial years from 20052008 disclosed in note 5 of the financial statements; and matter under dispute under Central Sales Tax of Rs. 198.49 lakhs and Custom Duty of Rs.131.08 lakhs disclosed under contingent liabilities in note No 32.1 in the financial statements involves significant judgment. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands received during the year from the Management. Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated the Managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provision. Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases. Considered legal precedence and other rulings and expert opinions in the respective matters in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions and Government Dues.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board Report, Corporate Governance report and

Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of an identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records except for the matters stated in the paragraph h (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph vi below on reporting under Rule 11(g), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- (Refer Note No. 32.1. to financial statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds other than those disclosed in financial statements, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds other than those disclosed in financial statements, have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. (Refer Note No 41(v) and (vi) to the financial statements).

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which do not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, though the accounting software doesnt have the facility of giving any edit rights to its users. As explained in Note 32.10, Company is in the process of updating its accounting software to comply with audit trail requirements as envisaged under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Lodha & Co LLP Firm Registration No: 301051E/E300284 Chartered Accountants A M Hariharan Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No: 038323 Date : May 24, 2024 UDIN:24038323BKFVPI8441

Annexure "A"referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we state that:

i) a) In respect of Companys Property, Plant &

Equipment (PPE), The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE. The Company does not have Intangible Assets and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

b) As explained and on the basis of our examinations of records, the PPE have been physically verified by the management at the year end, which in our opinion, is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its PPE during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as amended, and Rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii) a) The inventories of the Company have been

physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. The procedures of physical verification of the inventories and its coverage followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, on the basis of security of current assets, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks and financial institutions and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) In respect of Investment made, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to the companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a),(b),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made. The Company has not provided any loans under Section 185 of the Act.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amount which deemed to be deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and The Companies acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, regarding the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We are not required and therefore have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise and Value Add Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Rsin Lakhs Forum where the dispute is pending The Custom Act, 1962 Cenvat Duty Including Penalty 2006-07 131.08 Custom, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Mumbai Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 2006-07 101.59 Sales Tax Tribunal, Pune. The Employee Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provision Act,1952 Damages 2011-12 to 2020-21 10.66 Honble High Court, Mumbai Employee State Insurance Act,1948 Interest & Damages 2018- 19 to 2019- 20 1.12 Employee Insurance Court, Kolhapur

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The Company has not taken any loan or other borrowings from Bank, Financial Institution and Government during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (Refer Note No 41(ix) to the financial statements)

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, short term funds of Rs. 4,908.45 lakhs have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year,the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard (Refer Note no 32.5 to the financial statements).

xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) (b) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.413.88 lakhs in the current financial year and of Rs.19.84 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions as also referred in para relating to ‘Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern of our main report, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of

one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Lodha & Co. LLP Firm Registration No: 301051E/E300284 Chartered Accountants A M Hariharan Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No: 038323 Date : May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24038323BKFVPI8441

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of company and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements; and (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Besides, it is advisable to continue internal audit for better financial controls.