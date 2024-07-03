iifl-logo-icon 1
EFC (I) Ltd Share Price

604.95
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open625.1
  • Day's High629.8
  • 52 Wk High716.95
  • Prev. Close623.75
  • Day's Low591.15
  • 52 Wk Low 303.1
  • Turnover (lac)700.62
  • P/E262.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value76.05
  • EPS2.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,011.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

EFC (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

625.1

Prev. Close

623.75

Turnover(Lac.)

700.62

Day's High

629.8

Day's Low

591.15

52 Week's High

716.95

52 Week's Low

303.1

Book Value

76.05

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,011.24

P/E

262.08

EPS

2.38

Divi. Yield

0

EFC (I) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

EFC (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

EFC (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.57%

Non-Promoter- 7.38%

Institutions: 7.38%

Non-Institutions: 47.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EFC (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.96

9.01

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

360.57

61.09

0.95

0.94

Net Worth

370.53

70.1

1.65

1.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

2.84

5.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.59

-46.93

5.77

Raw materials

0

0

-2.84

-5.35

As % of sales

0

1.03

99.97

99.97

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

0.2

0.08

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.02

0.21

0

-0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.59

-46.93

5.77

Op profit growth

5.8

4.96

9.02

-14.29

EBIT growth

-61.85

152.69

51.36

-4,104.44

Net profit growth

-52.01

104.3

68.81

-2,226.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

410.32

103.21

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

410.32

103.21

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

18.46

0.85

0.11

EFC (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EFC (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Umesh Sahay

Whole-time Director

Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Narbaria

Independent Director

Rajesh Vaishnav

Independent Director

Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AMAN KUMAR GUPTA

Independent Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EFC (I) Ltd

Summary

EFC (I) Ltd (Formerly known as Amani Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on February 27, 1984. EFC specializes in delivering fully functional office spaces, offering flexible leasing arrangements accompanied by a comprehensive suite of business support services and amenities.The Company stands as the flagship company within the esteemed EFC Group of Companies. The inception of the EFC Group traces back to 2012, a time when the startup ecosystem in India was still in its nascent stages. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Umesh Sahay and Mr. Abhishek Narbaria, both distinguished First-Generation Entrepreneurs, the EFC Group embarked on a remarkable journey in a capital-intensive industry, starting with virtually no capital.One of the most striking features of EFC Groups journey was the creation of a groundbreaking business model. Despite lacking a background in finance, the founders devised an innovative approach that involved engaging landlords, interior fit-out contractors, and capex vendors as integral stakeholders in their enterprise. This unique strategy generated value not only for the Company but also for these critical partners, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.EFC (I) Limited demonstrated resilience, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit that propelled it to become the first listed company in Indias Real Estate Leasing and Managed Office/Co-working Space sector. EFC stands as an epitome of the office space requirements, meticulously crafted to
Company FAQs

What is the EFC I Ltd share price today?

The EFC I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹604.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of EFC I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EFC I Ltd is ₹3011.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EFC I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EFC I Ltd is 262.08 and 8.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EFC I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EFC I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EFC I Ltd is ₹303.1 and ₹716.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EFC I Ltd?

EFC I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.10%, 3 Years at 209.69%, 1 Year at 68.95%, 6 Month at 8.73%, 3 Month at 34.63% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EFC I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EFC I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.57 %
Institutions - 7.39 %
Public - 47.04 %

