SectorRealty
Open₹625.1
Prev. Close₹623.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹700.62
Day's High₹629.8
Day's Low₹591.15
52 Week's High₹716.95
52 Week's Low₹303.1
Book Value₹76.05
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,011.24
P/E262.08
EPS2.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.96
9.01
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
360.57
61.09
0.95
0.94
Net Worth
370.53
70.1
1.65
1.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
2.84
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.59
-46.93
5.77
Raw materials
0
0
-2.84
-5.35
As % of sales
0
1.03
99.97
99.97
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.2
0.08
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.02
0.21
0
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.59
-46.93
5.77
Op profit growth
5.8
4.96
9.02
-14.29
EBIT growth
-61.85
152.69
51.36
-4,104.44
Net profit growth
-52.01
104.3
68.81
-2,226.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
410.32
103.21
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
410.32
103.21
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
18.46
0.85
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Umesh Sahay
Whole-time Director
Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Narbaria
Independent Director
Rajesh Vaishnav
Independent Director
Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AMAN KUMAR GUPTA
Independent Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EFC (I) Ltd
Summary
EFC (I) Ltd (Formerly known as Amani Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on February 27, 1984. EFC specializes in delivering fully functional office spaces, offering flexible leasing arrangements accompanied by a comprehensive suite of business support services and amenities.The Company stands as the flagship company within the esteemed EFC Group of Companies. The inception of the EFC Group traces back to 2012, a time when the startup ecosystem in India was still in its nascent stages. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Umesh Sahay and Mr. Abhishek Narbaria, both distinguished First-Generation Entrepreneurs, the EFC Group embarked on a remarkable journey in a capital-intensive industry, starting with virtually no capital.One of the most striking features of EFC Groups journey was the creation of a groundbreaking business model. Despite lacking a background in finance, the founders devised an innovative approach that involved engaging landlords, interior fit-out contractors, and capex vendors as integral stakeholders in their enterprise. This unique strategy generated value not only for the Company but also for these critical partners, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.EFC (I) Limited demonstrated resilience, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit that propelled it to become the first listed company in Indias Real Estate Leasing and Managed Office/Co-working Space sector. EFC stands as an epitome of the office space requirements, meticulously crafted to
The EFC I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹604.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EFC I Ltd is ₹3011.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EFC I Ltd is 262.08 and 8.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EFC I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EFC I Ltd is ₹303.1 and ₹716.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EFC I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.10%, 3 Years at 209.69%, 1 Year at 68.95%, 6 Month at 8.73%, 3 Month at 34.63% and 1 Month at -0.78%.
