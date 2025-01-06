EFC (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.2
0.08
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.02
0.21
0
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
0.35
0.07
-0.72
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
0.05
0.34
0.07
-0.72
Equity raised
1.72
1.45
1.33
1.36
Investing
0.05
-0.09
0.04
-0.1
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.83
1.71
1.45
0.54
