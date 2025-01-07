Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
2.84
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.59
-46.93
5.77
Raw materials
0
0
-2.84
-5.35
As % of sales
0
1.03
99.97
99.97
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
0
67.66
0.95
0.5
Other costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
218.68
1.56
0.73
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
OPM
0
-185.32
-2.48
-1.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.28
0.15
0.11
Profit before tax
0.07
0.2
0.08
0.05
Taxes
0
-0.06
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-11.16
-29.48
-11.57
-21.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.14
0.07
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.14
0.07
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-52.01
104.3
68.81
-2,226.06
NPM
0
370.52
2.54
0.8
