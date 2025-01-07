iifl-logo-icon 1
EFC (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

2.84

5.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.59

-46.93

5.77

Raw materials

0

0

-2.84

-5.35

As % of sales

0

1.03

99.97

99.97

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

0

67.66

0.95

0.5

Other costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

218.68

1.56

0.73

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

OPM

0

-185.32

-2.48

-1.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.28

0.15

0.11

Profit before tax

0.07

0.2

0.08

0.05

Taxes

0

-0.06

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-11.16

-29.48

-11.57

-21.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.14

0.07

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.14

0.07

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-52.01

104.3

68.81

-2,226.06

NPM

0

370.52

2.54

0.8

