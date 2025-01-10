iifl-logo-icon 1
EFC (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

575.65
(-5.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.96

9.01

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

360.57

61.09

0.95

0.94

Net Worth

370.53

70.1

1.65

1.64

Minority Interest

Debt

19.74

10.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.59

2.45

0

0

Total Liabilities

394.86

82.7

1.65

1.64

Fixed Assets

18.73

10.32

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

50.13

50.05

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.87

2.52

0

0

Networking Capital

159.83

18.97

0.93

1.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.98

0.2

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

163.34

22.56

0.94

1.56

Sundry Creditors

-2.6

-2.03

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.89

-1.76

-0.01

0

Cash

161.28

0.82

0.65

0.01

Total Assets

394.84

82.68

1.64

1.63

