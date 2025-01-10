EFC (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.96
9.01
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
360.57
61.09
0.95
0.94
Net Worth
370.53
70.1
1.65
1.64
Minority Interest
Debt
19.74
10.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.59
2.45
0
0
Total Liabilities
394.86
82.7
1.65
1.64
Fixed Assets
18.73
10.32
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.13
50.05
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.87
2.52
0
0
Networking Capital
159.83
18.97
0.93
1.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.98
0.2
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
163.34
22.56
0.94
1.56
Sundry Creditors
-2.6
-2.03
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.89
-1.76
-0.01
0
Cash
161.28
0.82
0.65
0.01
Total Assets
394.84
82.68
1.64
1.63
